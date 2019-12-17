HIGH POINT, N.C., Dec. 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NorthState, a fiber optic network, cloud and IT services provider, announced today its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2019.



Summary of Selected Financial Data

Quarter Ended September 30, 2019 versus Quarter Ended September 30, 2018

Consolidated net operating revenue (NOR) for the 2019 quarter totaled $34.4 million, up 2% compared to NOR of $33.8 million for the 2018 quarter.

Total strategic revenue [1] for the 2019 quarter of $26.4 million, up 5% compared to total strategic revenue of $25.2 million for the 2018 quarter. Strategic revenue comprised 77% of NOR for the 2019 quarter, compared to 75% of NOR for the 2018 quarter.

Net income for the 2019 quarter of $1.9 million, a decrease of 10%, compared to net income of $2.1 million for the 2018 quarter. 2

Earnings per share (EPS) for the 2019 quarter of $0.86 compared to EPS of $0.95 for the 2018 quarter.2



Nine Months Ended September 30, 2019 versus Nine Months Ended September 30, 2018

Consolidated NOR of $101.3 million for the 2019 period, up 8% compared to NOR of $93.5 million for the 2018 period.

Total strategic revenue 1 of $74.4 million for the 2019 period, up 9% compared to total strategic revenue of $68.3 million for the 2018 period, comprising 73% of NOR for each period.

Net income of $8.4 million for the 2019 period compared to $5.5 million for the 2018 period, up 54%. 2

EPS of $3.73 for the 2019 period compared to EPS of $2.42 for the 2018 period.

Chief Executive Officer Royster Tucker III said, “Throughout 2019, we have been executing well on our plans to expand NorthState’s IT services & hardware and Internet & communications businesses. We have focused on putting technology to work to enhance businesses and lifestyles in the Piedmont Triad Region and our customers have been responding well to our offerings.

“Our third-quarter results demonstrate continued effectiveness in implementing our strategy. IT services and hardware revenues grew by 4.2% year over year, driven primarily by a 10.4% increase in telecom & IT equipment sales. Internet & communications revenues rose 0.4% quarter over quarter, reflecting an 8.2% increase in Internet & data revenue that was offset by declines in legacy voice services.2 Video revenue also declined slightly quarter over quarter. For the first nine months of 2019, both net income and earnings per share grew significantly over last year’s period.”

Mr. Tucker concluded, “We have continued to take advantage of the market opportunities in our area and have gained momentum through our expanding sales efforts and increased fiber footprint. Our solid financial results for the first nine months of 2019 demonstrate the quality of our fiber assets and our growing IT services business.”

On December 9, 2019 NorthState announced a definitive agreement to merge with a subsidiary of MTN Infrastructure TopCo, Inc., which, together with its other subsidiaries, does business as “Segra.” Segra is one of the largest independent fiber bandwidth companies in the eastern U.S. It owns and operates an advanced fiber infrastructure network of more than 23,000 miles that connects more than 9,000 on-net locations and six data centers throughout nine Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern states. Segra will pay $80.00 in cash per share for both Class A and Class B of NorthState’s common stock, which, inclusive of indebtedness, represents an enterprise value of approximately $240 million. The transaction is anticipated to close in the second or third quarter of 2020 and is subject to customary regulatory approvals and other closing conditions.

For further details on NorthState’s financial results for the third quarter of 2019, please see 3Q 2019 Earnings Report .

About NorthState

NorthState is a technology company focused on inspiring the Internet-driven lifestyle through high-touch experiences. Its fiber-delivered, ultrafast Internet and Internet-driven applications enable residential customers and businesses to efficiently and securely take advantage of the Internet. Through its Technology Solutions business unit, NorthState provides data center colocation, customized cloud and IT solutions, managed disaster recovery services, managed security and unified communications. For more information, visit northstate.net.

1 Strategic Revenue is all revenue excluding legacy voice revenue. Legacy voice revenue is comprised of non-IP voice, long distance, and network access revenue. Please see page 2 of the Q3 2019 Earnings Report available through this link: 3Q 2019 Earnings Report.

2 Net income and EPS were negatively impacted by one-time adjustments in third quarter 2019 related to selection of the Connect America Fund (CAF) II funding mechanism in July 2019. However, both net income and EPS are up significantly year-to-date.