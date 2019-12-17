VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Novo Resources Corp. (“Novo” or the “Company”) (TSX-V: NVO; OTCQX: NSRPF) is pleased to announce recent exploration has revealed extensive new areas of gold-bearing terrace gravels at its Egina gold project, Pilbara, Australia. Recently completed heritage surveys provide access to multiple new target areas. Initial results from mechanical sorting test work on bulk samples of Egina gravel at Steinert Global prove very encouraging.
Highlights:
“Recent exploration and mechanical sorting success at Egina have capped a very good year for this exciting gold project,” commented Quinton Hennigh, President and Chairman of Novo Resources Corp. “We recently commenced broad scale exploration activities with the aim of identifying at least five new areas of highly prospective gold-bearing gravels. Our first two targets, South Egina and Paradise, have yielded early, but very promising indications of appreciable gold in terrace gravels. With recent heritage surveys now complete, we are in an excellent position to test yet further targets over the next few months. On top of these critical advancements in exploration, our initial results from mechanical sorting tests of Egina gravels show excellent promise for high recovery of gold into very small mass concentrates. Given most Egina gold appears to be of size that can be sorted, such processing will likely prove the critical advancement that unlocks this vast gold project.”
Dr. Quinton Hennigh, P. Geo., the Company’s, President, Chairman, Director, and a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101, has approved the technical contents of this news release.
Forward-looking information
Some statements in this news release contain forward-looking information (within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation) including, without limitation, statements as to planned processing and exploration activities and the likelihood of their results. These statements address future events and conditions and, as such, involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the statements. Such factors include, without limitation, customary risks of the mineral resource industry as well as the performance of services by third parties.
