TORONTO, Dec. 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rockcliff Metals Corporation (“Rockcliff” or the “Company”) (CSE: RCLF) (FRANKFURT: RO0, WKN: A2H60G) is pleased to announce that the Company has awarded P&E Mining Consultants Inc. (“P&E”) the mandate to update the Mineral Resource Estimates and supporting NI-43-101 Technical Reports for the Tower, Rail and Talbot deposits located in the Flin Flon-Snow Lake greenstone belt, the largest Paleoproterozoic Volcanogenic Massive Sulphide (“VMS”) district in the world.



The updated Mineral Resource Estimates will provide the basis for the eventual Preliminary Economic Assessments (“PEAs”) and Feasibility Study envisioned to be completed during 2020. Rockcliff’s management will work closely with P&E’s experienced team and particularly with Mr. Eugene Puritch, P.Eng., FEC, CET, the lead of the Technical Reports. Rockcliff is confident that P&E brings the technical skills and collaboration qualities required to deliver robust Mineral Resource Estimates.

Rockcliff’s President and CEO Alistair Ross commented: “We are pleased that our recent drilling activity has added sufficient data and knowledge to warrant an update to our Mineral Resource models at the Tower, Rail and Talbot properties. We look forward to P&E completing these reports during Q1 2020, as a precursor to the next phase of completing PEA’s on these properties.”

The Company believes that the updated NI 43-101 Mineral Resource Estimates, along with the completion of mine development and metallurgical studies, will provide enough data to complete Preliminary Economic Assessments (“PEAs”) on the Tower, Rail and Talbot projects during Q2 2020. Management will then prioritize each project for production based on economics and risk factors, selecting the optimal project to advance to a Feasibility Study.

QP

Ken Lapierre P.Geo., VP Exploration of Rockcliff, a Qualified Person in accordance with Canadian regulatory requirements as set out in NI 43-101, has read and approved the scientific and technical information that forms the basis for the disclosure contained in this press release.

About P&E Mining Consultants Inc.

P&E Mining Consultants Inc., provides geological and mine engineering consulting reports, Mineral Resource Estimate Technical Reports, Preliminary Economic Assessments and Pre-Feasibility Studies. The experience of their 22 associates covers over 350 Technical Reports on diamonds and most metallic deposits for both open pit and underground deposits. The company operates under Certificates of Authorization from the provinces of Ontario, Newfoundland and Saskatchewan. Associates are also licenced in the provinces of British Columbia, Quebec, NWT/Nunavut and New Brunswick.

About Rockcliff Metals Corporation

Rockcliff is a well funded Canadian resource development and exploration company with near-term copper production potential, and a leased fully functional +1000 tpd permitted processing and tailings facility. The Company owns and options several advanced-stage, high-grade copper and zinc dominant VMS deposits in the Snow Lake area of Manitoba. The Company is a major landholder in the Flin Flon-Snow Lake greenstone belt which is home to the largest Paleoproterozoic VMS district in the world, hosting mines and deposits containing copper, zinc, gold and silver. The Company’s extensive portfolio of properties totals over 4,500 square kilometres and includes eight of the highest-grade, undeveloped VMS deposits and several lode-gold properties including the historic Rex-Laguna gold mine, Manitoba’s first and highest-grade gold mine.

