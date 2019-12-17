2020 financial calendar for ALK (ALKB:DC / OMX: ALK B / AKABY / AKBLF):

Silent period

8 January 2020
Annual report 2019

5 February 2020
Annual General Meeting to be held
at ALK
Bøge Allé 1
2970 Hørsholm, Denmark

Written requests to have specific business
transacted at the AGM will be included in the
agenda if received by the company on
28 January 2020 at the latest
(may be e-mailed to investor@alk.net)

11 March 2020
4.00 p.m.
Silent period

8 April 2020
Three-month interim report (Q1) 2020

6 May 2020
Silent period

15 July 2020
Six-month interim report (Q2) 2020

12 August 2020
Silent period

14 October 2020
Nine-month interim report (Q3) 202011 November 2020


For further information please contact:

Investor Relations: Per Plotnikof, tel. +45 4574 7527, mobile +45 2261 2525

Media: Jeppe Ilkjær, mobile +45 3050 2014

