2020 financial calendar for ALK (ALKB:DC / OMX: ALK B / AKABY / AKBLF):
|Silent period
|8 January 2020
|Annual report 2019
|5 February 2020
|Annual General Meeting to be held
at ALK
Bøge Allé 1
2970 Hørsholm, Denmark
Written requests to have specific business
transacted at the AGM will be included in the
agenda if received by the company on
28 January 2020 at the latest
(may be e-mailed to investor@alk.net)
|11 March 2020
4.00 p.m.
|Silent period
|8 April 2020
|Three-month interim report (Q1) 2020
|6 May 2020
|Silent period
|15 July 2020
|Six-month interim report (Q2) 2020
|12 August 2020
|Silent period
|14 October 2020
|Nine-month interim report (Q3) 2020
|11 November 2020
ALK-Abelló A/S
For further information please contact:
Investor Relations: Per Plotnikof, tel. +45 4574 7527, mobile +45 2261 2525
Media: Jeppe Ilkjær, mobile +45 3050 2014
About ALK
ALK is a global specialty pharmaceutical company focused on allergy and allergic asthma. It markets allergy immunotherapy treatments and other products and services for people with allergy and allergy doctors. Headquartered in Hørsholm, Denmark, ALK employs around 2,400 people worldwide and is listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen. Find more information at www.alk.net.
Attachment
ALK Abello
Hørsholm, DENMARK
ALK Abello LogoLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: