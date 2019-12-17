2020 financial calendar for ALK (ALKB:DC / OMX: ALK B / AKABY / AKBLF):



Silent period



8 January 2020 Annual report 2019



5 February 2020 Annual General Meeting to be held

at ALK

Bøge Allé 1

2970 Hørsholm, Denmark



Written requests to have specific business

transacted at the AGM will be included in the

agenda if received by the company on

28 January 2020 at the latest

(may be e-mailed to investor@alk.net )



11 March 2020

4.00 p.m. Silent period



8 April 2020 Three-month interim report (Q1) 2020



6 May 2020 Silent period



15 July 2020 Six-month interim report (Q2) 2020



12 August 2020 Silent period



14 October 2020 Nine-month interim report (Q3) 2020 11 November 2020



ALK-Abelló A/S



For further information please contact:

Investor Relations: Per Plotnikof, tel. +45 4574 7527, mobile +45 2261 2525

Media: Jeppe Ilkjær, mobile +45 3050 2014

About ALK

ALK is a global specialty pharmaceutical company focused on allergy and allergic asthma. It markets allergy immunotherapy treatments and other products and services for people with allergy and allergy doctors. Headquartered in Hørsholm, Denmark, ALK employs around 2,400 people worldwide and is listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen. Find more information at www.alk.net.





