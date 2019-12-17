HONKARAKENNE OYJ Inside information 17 December 2019 at 3:15 p.m.

HONKARAKENNE INCREASES ITS PROFIT FORECAST FOR 2019

Honkarakenne estimates its 2019 result before taxes to be significantly better than a year before. The reason for the improved profitability is the better than expected gross margin and successful cost management.

Honkarakenne's updated outlook: In Honkarakenne’s view, net sales in 2019 will be on a par with 2018 and the profit before taxes will be significantly better.

Honkarakenne’s previous outlook was as follows: In Honkarakenne’s view, net sales in 2019 will be on a par with 2018 and the profit before taxes will be better.

HONKARAKENNE OYJ

Marko Saarelainen

President and CEO

Further information:

Marko Saarelainen, President and CEO, tel. +358 (0)40 542 0254, marko.saarelainen@honka.com or Leena Aalto, Vice President - Finance, CFO, tel. +358 (0)40 769 4590, leena.aalto@honka.com

DISTRIBUTION

NASDAQ OMX Helsinki

Key media

Financial Supervisory Authority

www.honka.com

Under its Honka® brand, Honkarakenne manufactures high-quality, healthy and ecological detached houses, holiday homes and public buildings using Finnish solid wood. The company has delivered 85,000 buildings to more than 50 countries. House packages are made in Finland, the companys’s own factory is located in Karstula, Finland. In 2018, the Honkarakenne Group had net sales of MEUR 48.9, of which exports accounted for 37%. www.honka.com