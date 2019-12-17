SAN JOSE, Calif., Dec. 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Calix, Inc. (NYSE: CALX) today announced that it has been selected as a Korn Ferry Engaged Performance Award honoree in recognition of best-in-class employee enablement. The third annual Engaged Performance Awards honor organizations whose employees demonstrate an uncommon level of investment in their company’s success. Honorees were selected from a pool of more than 500 companies based on employee responses to a comprehensive set of survey queries around two key question statements:



I feel proud to work for the company. I would recommend the company as a good place to work. Enablement: My job makes good use of my skills and abilities. Conditions in my job allow me to be as productive as I can be.

Per Korn Ferry, these statements are proven measures of organizational commitment and strong predictors of overall levels of employee motivation, loyalty, and well-being.

“Congratulations to our 2019 winners, all of whom clearly understand the tremendous business benefits that an engaged and enabled workforce can deliver,” said Mark Royal, senior principal for Korn Ferry. “These awards publicly recognize the great strides organizations have made in building work environments in which people thrive and want to stay.”

The analysis from Korn Ferry showed a direct correlation between an engaged workforce and financial performance. Companies where employees scored highly on enablement, saw:

Nearly triple the sales growth during a 5-year-period from those with low-scoring marks in this area

A 25 percent increase in growth of earnings per share over a 5-year period from those whose employees scored low in this area

Calix is committed to hiring the most talent rich employees possible—no matter where they live—as nearly half of its workforce works remotely. Once it hires employees, Calix has a strong culture of successfully tapping their potential, celebrating wins as a team and treating customer successes as their own.

“We are proud of being named a leading organization in employee engagement since it is such a core element of our principles over our 20-year history,” said Diane Prins Sheldahl, senior VP of talent and culture for Calix. “As we have evolved into an all-platform company, one thing that has remained consistent has been the quality and dedication of our employees. Calix is a visionary organization that constantly creates and innovates while collaborating and communicating as one team. None of this is possible without our people.”

