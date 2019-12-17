NEW YORK, Dec. 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NetworkWire – MCTC Holdings Inc. (OTC: MCTC), doing business as Cannabis Global Inc., today announces the broadcast of its exclusive audio interview with NetworkNewsAudio (NNA), a NetworkNewsWire (NNW) solution that delivers clients unparalleled visibility, recognition and brand awareness in the investment community.



The interview can be heard at http://nnw.fm/im3jQ .

Cannabis Global Chairman and CEO Arman Tabatabaei joined NNW’s Stuart Smith to discuss the Company’s rebranding strategy ( http://nnw.fm/lE8dL ) to take advantage of opportunities in the cannabis industry while avoiding overcrowded niches within the market. Led by a group of experienced cannabis and hemp entrepreneurs, Cannabis Global’s rebranding focuses on developing unique hemp-related intellectual properties, products and technologies.

“The area we are targeting is the middle part of the market, specifically the post-processing of the refined hemp and cannabis products. Our aim is to take refined products, such as isolates and distillates, and process those technologies via our enhanced product into more advanced products that can be sold through food, beverage and consumer brands. We are doing this through a science-based approach, and we have already filed five patents that are pending in these areas,” Tabatabaei explained.

Discussion then moved to the innovations within Cannabis Global’s growing patent portfolio and the Company’s plans for its “Hemp You Can Feel” brand.

“With Hemp You Can Feel, the consumer gets a relaxed feeling that in some ways mimics an alcohol beverage, but, of course, there are none of the downsides of consuming alcohol. Probably the most remarkable feat we have accomplished in the laboratory is that while the products are based on hemp extracts, the levels are so low that they are undetectable in industry tests,” said Tabatabaei, noting that the brand is just getting started and the Company plans to soon introduce new consumer products and license opportunities, where appropriate.

In 2020, the Company’s achievements in the lab will guide its research into exotic and lesser-known cannabinoids. Tabatabaei hinted at exciting areas of focus and application but stopped short of providing specific details.

“We don’t want to divulge too much about the research direction, but we’re going to be producing some delivery systems that we think will be extremely innovative. A lot of research needs to be done in these areas. We are surprised that the current body of research is limited, but we have the science to at least investigate these two exotic cannabinoids moving forward,” he concluded.

Listen to the full interview with Cannabis Global Chairman and CEO Arman Tabatabaei at http://nnw.fm/im3jQ .

About MCTC Holdings Inc.

MCTC Holdings, doing business as Cannabis Global Inc., is focused on delivering long-term shareholder growth and results. We invest with confidence and determination to be the forefront of the cannabis and CBD revolution. More information can be viewed at www.CannabisGlobalInc.com.

About NetworkNewsAudio

NetworkNewsAudio (NNA) , a NetworkNewsWire (NNW) Solution, allows you to sit back and listen to market updates, CEO interviews and a Company AudioPressRelease (APR) . These audio clips provide snapshots of position, opportunity and momentum. NetworkNewsAudio (NNA) can assist your company by cutting through the overload of information in today's market, NNA brings its clients unparalleled visibility, recognition and brand awareness. NetworkNewsWire (NNW) is where news, content and information converge. NetworkNewsWire (NNW) is a comprehensive provider of news aggregation and syndication, enhanced press release services and a full array of social communication solutions. As a multifaceted financial news and distribution company with an extensive team of journalists and writers, NNW has the unparalleled ability to reach a wide audience of investors, consumers, journalists and the general public with an ever-growing distribution network of more than 5,000 key syndication outlets across the nation.

For more information, visit: www.NetworkNewsAudio.com

Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the NetworkNewsWire website applicable to all content provided by NNW, wherever published or re-published: http://NNW.fm/Disclaimer.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain as they are based on current expectations and assumptions concerning future events or future performance of the company. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are only predictions and speak only as of the date hereof. In evaluating such statements, prospective investors should review carefully various risks and uncertainties identified in this release and matters set in the company's SEC filings. These risks and uncertainties could cause the company's actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements.

Corporate Communications: