FARMINGDALE, N.Y., Dec. 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Misonix, Inc. (Nasdaq: MSON) (“Misonix” or the “Company”), a provider of minimally invasive therapeutic ultrasonic medical devices and regenerative products that enhance clinical outcomes, announced today that it will participate in the 38th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference being held January 13-16, 2020, at the Westin St. Francis Hotel in San Francisco, California.



Misonix President and Chief Executive Officer, Stavros Vizirgianakis, along with Joe Dwyer, Misonix Chief Financial Officer, will present at 11:00 a.m. Pacific Time on Thursday, January 16th. A live webcast of Misonix’s presentation will be accessible through the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at www.misonix.com . A replay of the webcast will be available on Misonix’s website for 30 days following the conference.

Misonix management will also be available to meet with institutional investors and partners in one-on-one meetings from Monday, January 13th through Thursday, January 16th. If you are interested in scheduling a meeting with management, please contact the Company’s investor relations firm, JCIR, at (212) 835-8500 or via email at mson@jcir.com.

About Misonix, Inc.

Misonix, Inc. (Nasdaq: MSON) designs, manufactures and markets minimally invasive ultrasonic medical devices used for precise bone sculpting, removal of soft and hard tumors and tissue debridement, primarily in the areas of neurosurgery, orthopedic surgery, plastic surgery, wound care and maxillo-facial surgery. The Company combined its SonicOne wound debridement application with the recently acquired TheraSkin product, a leading cellular skin substitute indicated for all wound treatments. The Company’s sales force operates as two divisions, Surgical (Neuro and Spine Applications) and Wound. At Misonix, Better Matters to us. That is why throughout the Company’s history, Misonix has maintained its commitment to medical technology innovation and the development of products that radically improve patient outcomes. Additional information is available on the Company's web site at www.misonix.com .