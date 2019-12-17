TORONTO, Dec. 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AGF Investments Inc. (AGF) today announced the estimated December 2019 cash distributions for the AGFiQ ETFs listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange or NEO Exchange. Unitholders of record of an AGFiQ ETF on December 31, 2019 will receive the actual cash distributions payable in respect of that AGFiQ ETF on January 6, 2020.



AGF expects to issue a press release on or about December 30, 2019, which will provide the final cash distribution amounts, which may vary from the estimated amounts disclosed below.

Generally, the estimated “per unit” distribution is expected to increase if the net units outstanding of the AGFiQ ETF decreases between December 17, 2019 and December 30, 2019 or may change as a result of other unforeseen reasons.

Details regarding the estimated “per unit” cash distribution amounts are as follows:

Fund Name Fund Ticker Exchange Estimated Cash Distribution Per Unit ($) AGFiQ Enhanced Core Canadian Equity ETF QCD Toronto Stock Exchange 0.717914 AGFiQ Enhanced Core US Equity ETF QUS Toronto Stock Exchange 0.525365 AGFiQ Enhanced Core International Equity ETF QIE Toronto Stock Exchange 0.668111 AGFiQ Enhanced Core Emerging Markets Equity ETF QEM Toronto Stock Exchange 0.642718 AGFiQ Enhanced Global Infrastructure ETF QIF NEO Exchange 0.184332 AGFiQ Enhanced Global ESG Factors ETF QEF NEO Exchange 0.704758 AGFiQ Enhanced Core Global Multi-Sector Bond ETF QGB NEO Exchange 0.188367 AGFiQ Global Equity Rotation ETF QGL Toronto Stock Exchange 0.578940 AGFiQ MultiAsset Allocation ETF QMA Toronto Stock Exchange 0.706228 AGFiQ MultiAsset Income Allocation ETF QMY Toronto Stock Exchange 0.337885 AGFiQ US Long/Short Dividend Income CAD-Hedged ETF QUDV Toronto Stock Exchange 0.062383 AGFiQ US Market Neutral Anti-Beta CAD-Hedged ETF QBTL Toronto Stock Exchange 0.037609

AGF expects to issue a separate press release on or about December 30, 2019 with respect to the final reinvested capital gains distributions for the AGFiQ ETFs.

Further information about the AGFiQ ETFs can be found at AGF.com.

This information is not intended to provide legal, accounting, tax, investment, financial, or other advice, and should not be relied upon for providing such advice. Commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with an investment in exchange-traded funds (ETFs). Please read the prospectus or relevant ETF Facts before investing. ETFs are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated. Units of ETFs are bought and sold at market price on a stock exchange and brokerage commissions will reduce returns.

About AGF Management Limited

Founded in 1957, AGF Management Limited (AGF) is an independent and globally diverse asset management firm. AGF brings a disciplined approach to delivering excellence in investment management through its fundamental, quantitative, alternative and high-net-worth businesses focused on providing an exceptional client experience. AGF’s suite of investment solutions extends globally to a wide range of clients, from financial advisors and individual investors to institutional investors including pension plans, corporate plans, sovereign wealth funds and endowments and foundations.

AGF has investment operations and client servicing teams on the ground in North America, Europe and Asia. With nearly $39 billion in total assets under management, AGF serves more than one million investors. AGF trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol AGF.B.

