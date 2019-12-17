Hitchman Brings Deep Experience in Product Development, Commercialization and Operations

SAN DIEGO, Dec. 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CV Sciences, Inc. (OTCQB:CVSI) (the “Company”, “CV Sciences”, “our”, “us” or “we”), a preeminent supplier and manufacturer of hemp cannabidiol (CBD) products, today announced that Tim Hitchman, PhD, has joined the Company as Director of Operations.



“We are very pleased to welcome Dr. Tim Hitchman to the CV Sciences team,” said Joseph Dowling, Chief Executive Officer of CV Sciences. “Tim brings a wealth of experience in leading product development and commercialization, as well as in operational roles in hemp & cannabis, food ingredients, agricultural processing & industrial biotechnology. He will play an integral role in enhancing and driving our operations to advance product innovation and commercialization. Tim’s expertise across multiple key functional areas and industries will further accelerate our innovation pipeline and growth.”

“CV Sciences is a hemp CBD pioneer, leads the market in hemp CBD products and is a proven leader in science, regulatory and compliance,” said Dr. Hitchman. “I am excited to join the CV Sciences team and leverage my experience to help the Company capitalize on the long-term opportunity in the growing hemp CBD industry through continued product innovation and differentiation based on the scientific rigor CV Sciences has long deployed.”

Most recently, from late 2018, Dr. Hitchman served as Chief Technology Officer at Tradewinds Holding LLC, a start-up cannabis oils production company. In this role, he led development and scaling of an innovative “warm-ethanol” extraction and production process, and he was responsible for site operations.

Earlier in 2018, Dr. Hitchman was engaged as a Project Director for the DSM Nutritional Products Group, where he drove a change in business focus and operations to develop and deliver consumer-led product concepts. Prior to 2018, Dr. Hitchman served in a variety of roles at DSM, most recently as Innovation Director Growth Platforms, where he led development of numerous strategic products targeting new growth opportunities, including launch of two new enzyme products.

Prior to DSM, Dr. Hitchman served in a variety of roles at Verenium Corporation (formerly Diversa Corporation) from 2001-2012, where he built the Oils & Fats Enzymes business from launch of the first product in 2008, with responsibility for sales & marketing, as well as oversight of production development. Before taking on this commercial role, he had leadership roles in the Verenium R&D organization managing strategic partnerships with Bunge and Givaudan and leading development of several products from concept to commercialization.

Dr. Hitchman earned a BA in Chemistry from Oxford University and a PhD in Bio-Organic Chemistry from Bristol University, both in the UK.

About CV Sciences, Inc.

CV Sciences, Inc. (OTCQB:CVSI) operates two distinct business segments: a consumer product division focused on manufacturing, marketing and selling plant-based CBD products to a range of market sectors; and a drug development division focused on developing and commercializing CBD-based novel therapeutics utilizing CBD. The Company’s PlusCBD™ Oil products are sold at more than 5,700 retail locations through the U.S. and it is the top-selling brand of hemp-derived CBD on the market, according to SPINS, the leading provider of syndicated data and insights for the natural, organic and specialty products industry. CV Sciences’ state-of-the-art facility follows all guidelines for Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP) and the Company’s full spectrum hemp extracts are processed, produced, and tested throughout the manufacturing process to confirm the cannabinoid content meets strict company standards. With a commitment to science, PlusCBD™ Oil’s benefits in healthy people are supported by human clinical research data, in addition to three published clinical case studies available on PubMed.gov . PlusCBD™ Oil was the first hemp CBD supplement brand to invest in the scientific evidence necessary to receive self-affirmed Generally Recognized as Safe (GRAS) status. CV Sciences, Inc. has primary offices and facilities in San Diego, California. Additional information is available from OTCMarkets.com or by visiting www.cvsciences.com .

