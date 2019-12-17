MINNEAPOLIS, Dec. 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Agile Frameworks ®, the leading provider of collaborative, cloud-based corporate, field, and lab information management enabling Profitable Engineering® for the construction and engineering services sector, today announced Premier Geotech and Testing, LLC has selected its Agile Frameworks’ MetaField® solution to automate and modernize its field data collection and lab testing processes and streamline client reporting.



Headquartered in Baton Rouge, LA, Premier Geotech and Testing focuses on geotechnical engineering and construction materials testing. The firm offers services for a variety of market sectors including commercial, industrial and private development.

For Premier Geotech and Testing, automating field data collection and lab testing processes is the way of the future. “To have these [software] tools available and not use them feels to me like you’re working in the dark ages. If the tools aren’t in your organization, they should be,” said Jason Engen, executive vice president, Premier Geotech and Testing. “Out of the other solutions in this space, we felt that MetaField was the best one. We left the demo feeling that when we use the system and click a button, it just works. MetaField does what you’re asking it to do.”

MetaField is a subscription-based, multi-tenant Software-as-a-Solution (SaaS) platform from Agile Frameworks that automates complex workflows for greater productivity and profitability. It provides a single application to manage project specifications, schedule, dispatch, test, collect and assemble results to accurately deliver information to clients in real time.

“We want to deliver results to our clients rapidly and I believe that we should be testing and documenting our tests while we’re on their site. A project manager can review the test data and send it to someone’s inbox pretty close to real time,” said Engen. “In 2019, it’s what you need to be doing to be competitive, timely and relevant.”

“Premier Geotech and Testing is a forward-thinking geotechnical firm that understands the value of adopting technology such as MetaField to automate field data collection and lab processes so they can deliver fast results to their clients,” said Bob Tuttle, Agile Frameworks CEO. “Customers such as Premier Geotech and Testing are well-positioned for competitive advantage via improved efficiency and client satisfaction.”

