NEW YORK, NY, Dec. 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- alphaDIRECT Advisors, an Investor Intelligence firm, announced today that Shawn Severson, Founding Partner, conducted a review of Ballard Power Systems, Inc. to discuss its manunfacturing capabilities, operations and production facilities with Jyoti Sidhu, Vice President of Operations, Ballard Power Systems.

“This alphaDIRECT Management Series focuses on Ballard’s production facilities and manufacturing capabilities in Canada, the U.S. and Europe as well as its 49%-owned joint venture located in Weifang, China, which is licensed to manufacture Ballard’s next-generation LCS fuel stack and power modules. Once fully commissioned and operating for a period, the JV will have the annual capacity to power approximately 20,000 Fuel Cell Electric Vehicles or FCEVs. All of these joint factors are key aspects of the long-term growth strategy and we believe will be of increasing focus by investors as well as customers and suppliers,“ said Mr. Severson, Founding Partner of alphaDIRECT Advisors.

About alphaDIRECT Advisors

alphaDIRECT Advisors, a division of EnergyTech Investor, LLC, is a Publishing and Investor Intelligence firm that creates and implements digital content and programs to help investors better understand a company's key drivers including industry dynamics, technology, strategy, outlook, and risks. alphaDIRECT’s expertise encompasses a variety of sectors including EnergyTechnology, Cleantech, Emerging Growth, Industrial and ESG (Environmental, Social and Governance). alphaDIRECT was founded by Wall Street veteran and research analyst, Mr. Shawn Severson, after seeing a significant shift in the investment industry that resulted in less fundamental research conducted on small cap companies and a significant decline in information available to all investors. alphaDIRECT's mission is to bridge the information gap and engage companies and investors in a way that opens information flow and analytical insights. Read alphaDIRECT’s Disclosure: https://alphadirectadvisors.com/disclosures/

About Ballard Power Systems Inc.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ: BLDP; TSX: BLDP) provides clean energy products that reduce customer costs and risks and helps customers solve difficult technical and business challenges in their fuel cell programs. To learn more about Ballard , please visit www.ballard.com.

