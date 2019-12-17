DENVER, Dec. 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Faction , a leading multi-cloud Managed Service Provider, today announced that property and casualty insurance carrier Pennsylvania Lumbermens Mutual (PLM) has modernized its disaster recovery (DR) leveraging Faction and VMware Cloud on AWS. PLM has significantly increased scalability and resiliency while lowering cost. The new case study, “Pennsylvania Lumbermens Mutual Stays Lean with Disaster Recovery in the Cloud,” is available here .



In the insurance business, extended downtime or data loss is not an option—insurers must provide reliable services under any circumstances. But staying prepared day to day can be time-consuming and expensive. PLM turned to Faction to enhance their disaster recovery plans and migrated their DR site to VMware Cloud on AWS. This is the most recent step in the six-year partnership between PLM and Faction, which has provided managed services and co-location as PLM reduced its physical footprint.

“VMware and Faction have paved the way for us to continue moving our workloads to the cloud. We aim to have a distributed IT environment across multiple private and public clouds—which ultimately keeps our operations more secure and available,” said BJ Gardner, lead systems architect at PLM. “We used to run everything on premises, but as we reduced our physical footprint, we needed a partner that could provide co-location and managed services. Faction was a good fit for us because they provided highly personal service and really became a part of our team.”

By working with Faction to move its DR site to VMware Cloud on AWS, PLM saw numerous benefits, including:

PLM’s lean IT team offloading several tasks, including maintenance of physical hosts and manual backups;

Gaining near-limitless scalability to handle growing workloads, such as the document imaging system, which requires extensive storage capacity;

Generating substantial cost savings, with DR costs going down by nearly 20 percent; and

Streamlining of internal responsibilities and automating manual procedures in the event of a disaster.

To achieve the costs savings while maintaining high levels of availability, PLM leveraged Faction’s unique Cloud Control Volumes solution for VMware Cloud on AWS.

VMware Cloud on AWS extends on-premises vSphere environments to a VMware SDDC running on Amazon Elastic Compute Cloud (Amazon EC2) elastic, bare-metal infrastructure. The service is based on VMware Cloud Foundation which delivers hyperconverged compute, networking and storage with integrated management, making it ideal for enterprise workloads. For storage intensive workloads, Faction Cloud Control Volumes provide a low latency, high throughput storage platform, connected to VMware Cloud on AWS, allowing customers to reduce their overall cost of their environments by deploying and scaling storage independent of compute.