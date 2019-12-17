ATLANTA, Dec. 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kobiton, Inc. provider of an end-to-end mobile testing platform designed to enhance the mobile experience, today announced that it has signed a material deal to provide real mobile device testing software solutions for one of the largest mobile telecommunications operators in America.



The telecommunications company has the need to drive release efficiency with improved test coverage for its line of mobile apps. To achieve this requires implementing mobile test automation at scale.

"Ultimately, the goal of our customers is to provide an excellent mobile experience to their end users. This requires not only utilizing real-devices in the testing process, but also moving to mobile test automation at scale,” says Kevin Lee, Chief Executive Officer. “The Kobiton mobile experience platform was selected after an extensive period of due-diligence where our unique approach to test automation and high performance proved better than incumbent testing solutions.”

Supporting the telecoms steadfast commitment to continued mobile innovation for their customers, Kobiton will be a core component of their mobile release strategy. Said Lee, “Mobile test automation and continuous testing is a competitive advantage. We’re honored to not only be selected but to also play such an integral role in their mobile strategy.”

About Kobiton

Kobiton enables organizations to build better mobile experiences by testing on real-devices while leveraging the latest in Appium test automation for seamless test script creation. Kobiton is a powerful mobile device cloud that allows companies to manage the devices they own and access real public cloud devices for efficient, comprehensive test coverage. Simple to use, easy to access from anywhere, and highly flexible, Kobiton minimizes costs while increasing productivity, so businesses can get apps to market sooner. The mobile device cloud platform offers centralized testing history and insights to improve collaboration across teams; access to the most in-demand mobile devices to supplement existing inventory; significant cost savings; and easy integration with preferred IDEs and development tools. More info at www.kobiton.com .