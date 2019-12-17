MEMPHIS, Tenn., Dec. 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Comprehensive Pharmacy Services, LLC (CPS), one of the nation’s largest hospital pharmacy services providers, announced today that Michael E. VanderPol is joining the CPS team as Divisional Vice President of Pharmaceutical Sourcing. Mr. VanderPol is a seasoned pharmaceutical professional who brings a consistent record of meeting and exceeding business goals in fast-paced, complex environments. His primary focus is pharmaceutical sourcing.

In his role at CPS, VanderPol will work under the direction of and in collaboration with Group President Jeff Foreman, RPh, leading the Comprehensive Purchasing Alliance, LLC, a group purchasing organization. VanderPol will oversee and lead the strategic vision over all operations within the division and personnel, including contracting for pharmaceuticals, developing strategies over short supply and inflationary pressures, negotiating cost savings and leading relationships with pharmaceutical manufacturers, hospitals and other channel partners.

“I’m delighted that we’ve attracted a pharmaceutical professional of Mike’s experience to the CPS team,” said Jeff Foreman, Group President of CPS. “He has strong industry relationships and deep expertise in pharmaceutical sourcing and strategies that will help CPS achieve its growth initiatives and provide expanded offerings to our clients across the continuum of care.”

Prior to joining CPS, VanderPol was director of Rx sourcing for Smith Drug Company, where he was responsible for managing brand and generic drug manufacturer sourcing and relationships. He has also served Walgreens as director of Rx generic sourcing and was director of sales at Rexam PLC / Owen-Illinois. VanderPol holds his Bachelor of Business Administration in marketing from Ohio University.

“I am looking forward to working with my CPS teammates in service to our clients and their patients,” said VanderPol. “CPS is known for going above and beyond to help clients achieve clinical, operational and financial excellence, and I’m thrilled to be part of this esteemed organization.”

About Comprehensive Pharmacy Services

Founded nearly 50 years ago and employing over 2,500 pharmacy professionals, Comprehensive Pharmacy Services is one of the nation’s largest providers of pharmacy services to more than 800 hospitals and healthcare facilities nationwide. CPS helps their clients tackle complex problems such as rising drug costs, specialty pharmacy, ambulatory/retail strategy, operational effectiveness and staffing efficiency. In addition, they address 340B programs, a variety of compliance concerns and much more. CPS helps pharmacy leaders drive cost, quality and safety improvements across the continuum of care. For more information, visit cpspharm.com.