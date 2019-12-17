SUNNYVALE, Calif., Dec. 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

John Maddison, EVP of Products and CMO at Fortinet

“Our rapidly growing market share and customer base around the world and across different verticals highlights the need for Fortinet’s security-driven networking approach to SD-WAN. Customers continue to recognize the importance of integrated security and SD-WAN as they select Fortinet’s Secure SD-WAN solution to reduce complexity and enhance their organization’s security posture. As a leading SD-WAN vendor, Fortinet empowers organizations to achieve optimal user experience, visibility, and security at their WAN edge to enable digital innovation.”

Fortinet® (NASDAQ: FTNT), a global leader in broad, integrated and automated cybersecurity solutions, today announced continued momentum and global customer adoption of Fortinet Secure SD-WAN by over 21,000 organizations across different industries and verticals. Fortinet’s security-driven networking approach to SD-WAN seamlessly integrates enterprise-grade SD-WAN, advanced security, and advanced routing in a unified offering to modernize customers’ WAN edge and help achieve their digital innovation goals with FortiManager Orchestration that can scale to support up to 100,000 SD-WAN sites.

Cybersecurity has become a top-of-mind strategic business issue for enterprise organizations deploying SD-WAN solutions. As a result, organizations worldwide are turning toward solutions that tightly integrate next-generation firewall security and SD-WAN functionality. The latest Gartner Magic Quadrant for Network Firewalls states, “By 2024, 50% of new firewall purchases in distributed enterprises will utilize SD-WAN features with the growing adoption of cloud-based services, up from less than 20% today.”1

Fortinet delivers full-featured SD-WAN via the FortiGate next-generation firewall , and today Fortinet Secure SD-WAN has emerged as one of the top solutions on the market to support enterprises in their pursuit of reducing WAN complexity and cost while enhancing application experience and security. To support large enterprises, Fortinet Secure SD-WAN is able to scale to up to 100,000 SD-WAN sites thanks to Fortinet’s 20-year investment in building single-pane-of-glass management, which can now support the most demanding use cases for both security and SD-WAN.

Fortinet received the highest score for the “Security-Sensitive WAN” use case and scored in the top third for all remaining WAN Edge use cases in the November 2019 Gartner analyst research report, “Critical Capabilities for WAN Edge Infrastructure.” “Gartner recommends that users consider the set of critical capabilities as some of the most important criteria for WAN Edge solution acquisition decisions.” Fortinet believes these results further highlight its focus on Secure SD-WAN innovation.

Customer Validation of Fortinet Secure SD-WAN

Today, over 21,000 companies of all sizes and verticals worldwide, including some of the largest service providers , have chosen Fortinet Secure SD-WAN to achieve the following business benefits:

Enable a Cloud-ready Branch: On-ramping branch offices and other remote locations to the cloud through Fortinet Secure SD-WAN enhances customers’ application experience and extends the cloud’s power, flexibility, and productivity gains to all users.

On-ramping branch offices and other remote locations to the cloud through Fortinet Secure SD-WAN enhances customers’ application experience and extends the cloud’s power, flexibility, and productivity gains to all users. Simplify Operations: By delivering advanced routing, SD-WAN and advance security in a single offering, Fortinet simplifies operations and allows for unified management. Zero-touch provisioning further reduces complexity and allows customers to deploy a new branch in minutes instead of weeks.

By delivering advanced routing, SD-WAN and advance security in a single offering, Fortinet simplifies operations and allows for unified management. Zero-touch provisioning further reduces complexity and allows customers to deploy a new branch in minutes instead of weeks. Reduce Costs: Customers are able to consolidate point products into one enterprise-grade solution to significantly reduce capital costs. Augmenting MPLS with broadband reduces operational costs while a full stack of integrated security functions—including NGFW, IPS, anti-virus and anti-malware, web filtering, SSL inspection (including TLS 1.3), and sandboxing—ensures security without compromise and limits the potential costs related to a security breach.



Here’s what a number of Fortinet’s over 21,000 customers from around the world and within various industries have to say about Fortinet Secure SD-WAN:

“The ability to on-ramp our branch offices to the cloud through Fortinet Secure SD-WAN enables us to extend last mile optimization to all users. Fortinet Secure SD-WAN helped us improve user experience and effectively connect to our multi-cloud environment.”

-Dirk van Gelderen, Group Information Security Officer at De Heus Animal Nutrition

“SENATI is the largest technological higher education college in Peru and it’s important that our students are able to access the applications and resources needed to support their educational goals from any location. We chose Fortinet Secure SD-WAN because it not only enables our students to quickly access the resources they need, but also keeps them safe online. Fortinet Secure SD-WAN allows us to optimize and improve visibility of bandwidth usage with integrated software and hardware, helping us reduce costs. Working with Fortinet’s team made integration and migration easy and simple, and they have provided us with a solution that will safely grow with our institution throughout time with their security-first approach.”

-Willy Zamudio Núñez, Information Technology Manager at SENATI

“Fortinet Secure SD-WAN has provided The Paper Store with a secure, high-performing, scalable solution that allowed us to significantly improve our security posture and user experience for cloud and SaaS applications. The Paper Store currently has over 80 stores and 3,000 employees throughout the Northeast, and as we continue to expand, Fortinet Secure SD-WAN will help save time and money by enabling us to deploy new branch locations in minutes instead of months. Fortinet’s solution gives us the flexibility to integrate new services into our network without compromising performance or security.”

-Alex Fuchs, Director of IT at The Paper Store

