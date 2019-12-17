POTOMAC, Md., Dec. 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BioNovelus, Inc. (OTC: ONOV) announces two additions to its finance team.



BioNovelus hired KBL, LLP of New York, NY (www.kbl.com) to serve as the company’s outsourced accountant for SEC and PCAOB purposes. KBL’s firm specializes in providing PCAOB compliant accounting services to publicly traded companies.

Also, BioNovelus hired Laura McInerney and her team at Turn Key Office (www.turnkeyoffice.net) as the company’s primary bookkeeper. Laura brings over 20 years of professional experience providing bookkeeping and related office management services to BioNovelus.

“BioNovelus is pleased to add these two excellent firms to our finance team,” said Mark Fuller, President and CEO of BioNovelus. “They position us for our next stage of growth as a public company as we look toward 2020 and, ultimately, a Nasdaq listing.”



Contact:

Mark Fuller, President & CEO

mcfuller79@gmail.com

301-461-1839