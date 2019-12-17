DALLAS, Dec. 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tango, a leader in integrated workplace management system (IWMS) solutions, today shared a new report from Verdantix, a leading independent research and consulting firm specializing in environmental health & safety, operational excellence and smart buildings, that finds the Tango platform to be a strong match for multi-site firms looking to modernize their real estate IT, and facilities managers who want to explore the power of advanced analytics for decision-making. Tango’s AI-driven approach enables customers to make smarter, more informed data-driven decisions regarding real estate and facility strategies critical to growing in a competitive market.
“As the Verdantix report notes, Tango has focused over the past 24 months on extending our workplace services functionality and building our customer footprint to include organizations across all industries and geographies,” said Pranav Tyagi, President & CEO, Tango. “We’re gratified the Verdantix analysis reflects the strength of the Tango platform in supporting firms seeking to bolster their real estate technology and leverage trusted data and analytics to drive near- and long-term strategic workplace decisions.”
Key Report Highlights:
Tango is offering a free copy of the Verdantix report, entitled “Tango Opens New Strategic Growth Opportunity By Launching New Workplace Functionality” here: https://info.tangoanalytics.com/verdantix-tango-workplace-iwms
About Tango
The leader in Integrated Workplace Management System software, Tango unites analytics, real estate, lease accounting, facilities and space management into a single platform. We have worked with more than 500 leading brands in 140 countries, and bring that knowledge and those best practices to our cloud-based SaaS and mobile solution.
Media Contact:
Colleen Irish
617-842-1511
cirish@tieronepr.com
Tango
Dallas,
primaryColor.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: