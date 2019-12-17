WARSAW, Ind., Dec. 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OrthoPediatrics Corp. (“OrthoPediatrics”) (Nasdaq: KIDS), a company focused exclusively on advancing the field of pediatric orthopedics, announced today the closing of its underwritten follow-on public offering of 1,805,500 shares of its common stock at a price to the public of $36.50 per share, which included the exercise in full by the underwriters of their option to purchase additional shares of common stock on the same terms and conditions. 1,755,500 of the shares were offered by OrthoPediatrics and 50,000 shares were offered by certain selling stockholders. Gross proceeds to OrthoPediatrics were approximately $64.1 million, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and offering expenses payable by OrthoPediatrics.



Piper Jaffray and Stifel acted as joint book-running managers and BTIG, JMP Securities and SunTrust Robinson Humphrey acted as co-managers of the offering.

The offering was made pursuant to a shelf registration statement on Form S-3 that became effective on November 9, 2018. The offering was made only by means of a written prospectus and prospectus supplement that form part of the registration statement. A final prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus has been filed with the SEC. Copies of the final prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus may also be obtained for free from the offices of Piper Jaffray & Co., Attention: Prospectus Department, 800 Nicollet Mall, J12S03, Minneapolis, MN 55402, via telephone at (800) 747-3924 or via email at prospectus@pjc.com; or from Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Incorporated, Attention: Syndicate, One Montgomery Street, Suite 3700, San Francisco, CA 94104, via telephone at (415) 364-2720 or via email at syndprospectus@stifel.com.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

