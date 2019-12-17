COSTA MESA, Calif., Dec. 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Profit Recovery Partners, LLC (PRP) announced today the hire of legal industry veteran Ryan Schlunz as its new Chief Information Officer. Before joining PRP, Mr. Schlunz served as Chief Administration, Information & Innovation Officer for Stoel Rives LLP, an AmLaw 200 firm with over 350 attorneys and 10 offices across the United States. Mr. Schlunz will be replacing John Wolff, who is retiring after 20+ years of incredible service with PRP.



With over 20 years of experience in the information technology space, Mr. Schlunz is a respected thought leader in the areas of change management, strategic planning and technology & innovation. He has served on PRP’s Advisory Board since 2014 and understands PRP’s unique value proposition well.

Mr. Schlunz holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Technology Management & Organizational Leadership from George Fox University and serves on the Board of Directors for several Oregon-based non-profit organizations.

PRP founder and CEO Don Steiner commented on the announcement: “We want to thank John Wolff for all his contributions to PRP’s success to date and wish him well on enjoying his retirement. We also feel very fortunate to have Ryan join our team and we believe he will take PRP to new levels of technology that will continue to separate PRP from its competitors.”

About Profit Recovery Partners, LLC

Profit Recovery Partners, LLC (PRP) develops, implements and manages cost reduction solutions for Fortune 1000 companies, law firms, private equity firms and private companies throughout North America. Its industry experience and more than $4 billion in annual managed spend, as well as its program for ongoing support and verification, drive PRP’s continued commitment to award-winning service. PRP’s spend management, supplier management, and procurement strategies have resulted in more than $5.8 billion in client savings. To learn more, visit www.prpllc.com or call 877-484-7776.