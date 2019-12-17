SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With marketers increasingly focused on finding and retaining customers with the greatest revenue potential and highest Lifetime Value (LTV), YouAppi announces ReAppi, the company’s new purpose-built retargeting technology solution utilizing three years of retention campaign best practices.



ReAppi is a fully managed programmatic app retargeting solution which enables marketers, app developers, and agencies to benefit from full-funnel app retention. ReAppi reactivates recent installs and other upper funnel intents such as app engagements, tutorials, and registrations and converts down the funnel. The result is re-engaged existing users and increased gameplay, orders, purchases; upselling valuable users into returning users.

To prove the value of ReAppi, marketers can continuously monitor the campaign’s incremental lift according to revenue, conversion rate, and user LTV based on the performance of the test group (users exposed to the app retargeting campaign) versus the control group (users not exposed to any ads). Marketers also have access to a real-time dashboard including campaign performance insights according to KPIs, ad units, devices, audience segments, and other data points.

The YouAppi development team has created optimization models based on the three years of learning from retargeting and re-engagement campaigns. This technology incorporates a broad range of variables into algorithm-based models and ensures the success of client campaigns based on proven campaign models.

Though marketers can run any creative unit with ReAppi, personalized dynamic ads powered by YouAppi’s technology enable serving optimized, dynamically-created ads to each audience segment with the most relevant creative and call-to-action based on behavioral and demographic data.

YouAppi retargeting has increased app revenue and LTV for the growth marketer, app developer and agency clients across a range of verticals including e-commerce, food delivery, gaming, travel, fintech, lifestyle, and entertainment.

Global online travel search engine Kiwi.com tapped YouAppi to retarget users and increase flight bookings while maintaining a strict booking eCPA through a campaign that pays for itself by achieving a 100% ROI. By retargeting users with personalized ads based on product preferences and in-app actions, optimized via A/B creative and Calls-To-Action tests, YouAppi exceeded the eCPA goal while increasing purchases by 37% with an average ROI of 110% -- exceeding Kiwi.com’s KPI.

“We made life difficult for YouAppi by setting cost, revenue, and volume KPIs, and they exceeded our expectations in all three,” said Monika Fabryova, Display Manager at Kiwi.com. “YouAppi delivered for Kiwi.com thanks to a strong team with extensive retargeting experience backed by proprietary technology and a dashboard for real-time campaign performance monitoring.”

“I joined YouAppi in 2016 as the company increased its focus on app retargeting,” said Hilit Mioduser Ames, YouAppi’s VP of Growth and App Retargeting. “After three years of proven campaign success and internal technology development, we’re announcing ReAppi, a comprehensive solution for brands, developers and agencies seeking incremental revenue and a greater LTV.”

About YouAppi

YouAppi is a leading performance-based mobile app marketing and retargeting platform for premium app publishers and brands. From user acquisition to retention via app retargeting and re-engagement, the tech company delivers a comprehensive range of mobile marketing solutions to grow your business at every stage of the user funnel. Powered by machine learning and audience targeting, YouAppi’s proven proprietary app retargeting technology finds and retains the most profitable users for clients. Headquartered in San Francisco, CA, YouAppi’s global offices include New York, London, Berlin, Tokyo, Ra’anana, Beijing, Singapore, and Seoul. Learn more at www.youappi.com.

