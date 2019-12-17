LEHI, Utah, Dec. 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today Pronto , a leading engagement platform that instantly connects individuals and organizations via chat and video messaging, announced the close of $7.5 million Series B growth financing that will be used to expand the team and grow the business. This funding round was led by Origin Ventures with participation by Signal Peak Ventures.



“Pronto enables schools and businesses of all sizes with the ability to connect their students and employees to group and one-to-one chat and video messaging to share information in real time, learn and excel in the classroom and on the job,” said Zach Mangum, CEO, and co-founder of Pronto. “This funding will enable us to expand our reach and fulfill our mission of providing a collaboration platform that connects entire organizations instantly to help them be more successful.”

Pronto is an engagement platform created for the everyday user. It instantly connects people so they can learn faster, work smarter, and communicate seamlessly. Pronto makes having your voice heard and understood easier than ever through four distinct characteristics:

Simplicity. Pronto is business-minded, focused on forging seamless connections that increase productivity and efficiency, not having the coolest channel of dog GIFs or fancy tech features.

Pronto is business-minded, focused on forging seamless connections that increase productivity and efficiency, not having the coolest channel of dog GIFs or fancy tech features. Safety and Privacy. Texting has a lot of negative implications in the workforce and in class (e.g. on-the-clock texting, sharing sensitive information). Pronto doesn’t play any games when it comes to private, secure communications.

Texting has a lot of negative implications in the workforce and in class (e.g. on-the-clock texting, sharing sensitive information). Pronto doesn’t play any games when it comes to private, secure communications. Efficiency. Pronto makes your entire organization more efficient and responsive, which starts with understanding each other. Pronto directly translates languages so all employees – regardless of the language they speak – can effectively communicate.

Pronto makes your entire organization more efficient and responsive, which starts with understanding each other. Pronto directly translates languages so all employees – regardless of the language they speak – can effectively communicate. Data Insights. Pronto gives users access to data that will allow them to measure the impact of their investment and have transparency into how much conversation is happening within their organization, as well as areas to improve.

“With the widespread usage of instant messaging in our everyday lives, students and employees expect the same individual and group messaging – including rich media like video and file sharing – at school and in the workplace,” said Brent Hill, Managing Partner at Origin Ventures. “At the same time, school and work communication requires some degree of separation from the queue of communication with friends and family. Pronto’s simplicity feels familiar to users, enabling rapid adoption – and it’s great for people on the move or at their desk.”

For more information or for a product demo, visit https://pronto.io .

About Pronto

Pronto is a communication hub for the everyday user. No fancy syntax or confusing hashtags, just seamless communication so everyone can learn faster and work smarter. With auto-translation, group messaging and file sharing capabilities, Pronto makes having your voice heard and understood easier than ever. For more information visit https://pronto.io .

About Origin Ventures

Origin Ventures is a venture capital ﬁrm founded in 1999 based in Salt Lake City and Chicago, primarily focused on Seed and Series A equity investments in companies building products and services for the Digital Native economy. The partners are former operators and engineers with a combined 75+ years of venture investing experience and have produced $4.2B of aggregate company exit value. Origin Ventures is investing out of its $80M fourth fund. Previous investments include Grubhub, Teem, Ahalogy, Cameo, 15Five, BacklotCars, and Fountain. For more information, visit www.originventures.com .

About Signal Peak Ventures

Signal Peak Ventures is an early-stage venture capital firm that invests in technology companies in established markets, primarily outside of Silicon Valley. We invest at a company’s inflection point as entrepreneurs find product-market fit and are ready to scale aggressively. We back exceptional teams that are attacking big problems in a unique way. For more information about Signal Peak and its portfolio of investments, please visit www.spv.com .