Durham, NC, Dec. 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GCFLearnFree reached a landmark goal – more than 190 million people accessed lessons at GCFLearnFree.org®, GCFAprendeLibre.org®, and GCFaprendeLivre.org®, over the last ten years. The site was used 261 million times (sessions) by people to access the learning content.

The three sites each provide education to help people gain new, useful skills on a variety of subjects without charge. This year the organization has increased the breadth of their portfolio with the addition of new lessons in Internet Safety, Digital Literacy, Writing, Critical Thinking, Creativity and Design, Communication and many more topics. The most popular lessons accessed by users are often in Microsoft Office products like Excel and Word, as well as Facebook, Internet Safety, and Computer Basics.

Rev. Dennis McLain, president, GCF® says, "The goal of GCFLearnFree.org is to give people an opportunity to acquire the skills they need to be successful and independent individuals. As our world becomes more dynamic in nature, it requires increased knowledge and efficiency in key areas such as technology and work skills; the need for our learning services grow exponentially.”

The GCFLearnFree online learning tools are designed to help anyone with an Internet connection anywhere at anytime gain the skills needed to improve their life at no cost. With options for continuing education credits (CEU), GCFLearnFree®, GCFAprendeLibre®, and GCFAprendeLivre® users are able set themselves up for success in the 21st century work force.

“This milestone, over 190 million unique users, is an incredible achievement and I congratulate the team that leads this initiative,” adds McLain. “It further illustrates the importance of our online education program. The future lies in technology and we will continue to be a key player in this area in order to create opportunities for a better life.

Goodwill Community Foundation® (GCF) funds each of the sites in conjunction with its mission to provide opportunities for a better life in eastern North Carolina, North America and the world. Currently, GCFLEarnFree.org has over 240 topics, 3018 lessons, and 994 videos. To learn more about the mission and support of GCF, please visit www.GCFGlobal.org.

About Goodwill Community Foundation (GCF®)

Goodwill Community Foundation (GCF®) continues to be a leader in an era of change by providing the training required for the emerging world where technology is integrated into everyday life. The mission of GCF® is to create and provide education, employment and life enrichment opportunities regionally, nationally and internationally for people who desire to improve the quality of their lives.

A Durham-based tax-exempt organization, GCF® provides employment, fresh produce and volunteer opportunities, family services for parents with children with disabilities and free accounting services to youth programs across eastern North Carolina. GCFLearnFree.org and GCFAprendeLibre.org have provided free lessons for people in North Carolina since 2010 to improve their technology, math, and English skills.

All GCF programs are funded through revenue generated from the value of donated items to 40 Goodwill Community Foundation stores throughout eastern North Carolina. GCF® employs more than 400 people who earn an average of $20 per hour with benefits at these stores. For more information on GCF®, visit http://www.GCFGlobal.org

