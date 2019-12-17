TOPEKA, Kan., Dec. 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SE2, an industry leader in providing technology driven third-party administration services, has been named a “Leader” for the fourth consecutive year in the Everest Group Life and Pensions Insurance BPO Services PEAK Matrix™ Assessment 2019. SE2 scored especially high in vision and strategy, innovation and investments, and value delivered.



The report, which classifies companies as Leaders, Major Contenders, or Aspirants, acknowledges SE2’s digital agenda and investments in data-led partnerships that are integrated into its platform ecosystem. In addition, the report notes SE2’s customers appreciate the company’s rigorous attitude, continuous improvement and innovation.

“We are delighted to be recognized for the fourth year as a Leader in the Life & Pensions Insurance BPO PEAK Matrix™ Assessment 2019 by Everest Group. We recently launched the SE2 Digital Engage solution that leverages APIs from the SE2 Aurum® platform. This innovative solution will help insurers broaden and deepen customer engagement,” said Gautam Thakkar, CEO, SE2. “This continued recognition from Everest Group validates the quality of our offerings and our ability to accelerate product introduction, enhance customer satisfaction and support the growth of our clients.”

SE2 Aurum ® is the industry’s first end-to-end, multi-tenant and open-architecture digital insurance platform ecosystem, conceived by insurers for insurers. Aurum provides insurance carriers with a rich, engaging, fully-digital environment that enables them to quickly launch new products, create cost efficiencies and acquire new customers across all distribution channels. The highly configurable platform offers the flexibility to seamlessly integrate with external data sources and an extensive partner ecosystem.

“As a life and annuities-focused TPA, SE2 has differentiated itself by helping carriers to accelerate product innovation and launch cycles and to augment their digital customer acquisition processes. SE2’s domain expertise complemented by its Aurum platform and ongoing investments in digital modernization, have enabled it to continually maintain this differentiation. As more and more L&P insurers embrace digital CX innovation, SE2’s capabilities position well to capture this market opportunity,” said Skand Bhargava, Practice Director, Everest Group.

The report evaluates the global L&P insurance BPO market and its service provider landscape. It also provides a detailed analysis of the vision and delivery capabilities as well as market impact of service providers and their relative position on the Everest Group PEAK Matrix™ to assist key stakeholders (insurance providers, service providers and technology providers) in understanding the current state of the L&P insurance BPO service provider landscape. The Everest Group Life and Pensions Insurance BPO – Service Provider Landscape with PEAK Matrix™ Assessment 2019 can be accessed here .

About SE2

SE2, an Eldridge Industries business, is a leader in technology-driven third-party administration services for the U.S. life and annuity insurance industry. SE2 has a proven track record in delivering platform led transformations for the life and annuity insurance industry. SE2 uniquely combines the maturity and peerless industry knowledge of its 125+ years of life insurance industry heritage with its end-to-end digital platform to enable the rapid launch of new and innovative products through existing as well as digital channels. SE2 currently administers nearly 2 million active policies on behalf of its 25+ clients. SE2 has over $100 billion in assets under administration and handles more than 200,000 new business applications annually. Please visit SE2 at www.SE2.com to learn more.

About Eldridge Industries

Eldridge Industries grows diversified businesses with a focus on Credit and Credit/Real Estate Hybrid; Insurance and Insurance Tech; Real Estate; Sports and Media; Convenient Food; and Technology. In particular, the firm seeks to build and grow businesses led by proven management teams that have demonstrated leadership and experience to scale an enterprise. Eldridge is headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut, with additional offices in Beverly Hills, New York, and London. To learn more about Eldridge please visit www.eldridge.com

