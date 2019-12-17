TAMPA, FL, Dec. 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vector Solutions, a leader in eLearning and SaaS performance support solutions for the world’s most critical industries, today announced that the Vector Board of Directors has appointed Marc Scheipe as Chief Executive Officer, effective January 1, 2020. Scheipe, who currently serves as Chief Operating Officer, succeeds Jeff Gordon, who will become Chairman of the Board after leading the company through four high-growth years.

Scheipe brings more than 20 years of experience in financial management, strategy development, process improvement and sales and operations leadership. Since joining Vector in 2017, he has held several executive roles of increasing responsibility and was instrumental in advancing key elements of the business such as accelerating growth in the company’s public sector business unit. As COO, Scheipe has focused on defining the company’s growth strategy and managing key functional areas, including sales, marketing and account and product management. In this capacity, he also oversees the Commercial Business Unit. Prior to joining Vector, he led an $800 million operating region for Sage Software as President, North America. Scheipe holds an MBA from Harvard Business School and is a distinguished graduate of the U.S. Naval Academy.

“A seasoned executive, Marc has been a critical member of the Vector executive leadership team and closely involved in developing the company’s strategy that has more than tripled the size of the business over the past two years,” said Rishi Chandna, a Vector director and Managing Director at Golden Gate Capital. “Marc brings a thorough understanding of the business, a client-first mindset and a proven track record of success at Vector and throughout his career. We are confident that he is the right person to lead the company as it continues its transformation into a leading performance optimization company.”

“I’m passionate about our mission to serve everyday heroes and honored to lead Vector at this exciting time,” said Scheipe. “We’ve achieved remarkable success over the past few years, but I am even more motivated when I look at the opportunities ahead. I look forward to continuing to work with the Board and the rest of the terrific Vector team as we continue to listen to the voices of our customers, bring innovative solutions to market and build a scalable, optimized business.”

“Having seen firsthand his commitment to our business, I know that Marc is the right leader for Vector,” said Gordon. “Thanks to the most talented team in the industry, Vector has helped change the world by developing revolutionary technology solutions that save lives, inspire professionals and elevate performance. I am as excited as ever about Vector’s future and look forward to serving as Chairman."

During Gordon’s tenure as CEO, Vector enjoyed significant growth and expansion, including growing revenue by more than 200%, expanding the company’s workforce from roughly 200 to nearly 500 employees across seven offices nationwide, and successfully acquiring and integrating ten companies, including Scenario Learning, Convergence Training, and IndustrySafe.

“We thank Jeff for his service and tremendous contributions over the past four years. We look forward to continuing to benefit from his deep industry knowledge and expertise in his capacity as Chairman of the Board as Vector continues to develop state-of-the-art learning and performance solutions,” continued Chandna.

About Vector Solutions

Vector Solutions, a leader in eLearning and performance support, provides award-winning SaaS solutions for the architecture, engineering, construction (AEC), industrial, facilities management, public safety, IT, and education industries. Its brands, including RedVector, Convergence Training, TargetSolutions, and SafeSchools, deliver continuing education (CE), training, technology, and performance management solutions using the latest innovations in learning and technology to create safer, more capable, more compliant organizations. Its extensive online and mobile learning library offers over 9,000 courses written by over 280 subject matter experts and reaches more than 10 million professionals worldwide. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Tampa, Florida. For more information, visit www.vectorsolutions.com. Follow us on Twitter @VectorPeform and on Facebook at www.facebook.com/VectorPerformance.

About Golden Gate Capital

Golden Gate Capital is a San Francisco-based private equity investment firm with over $15 billion of committed capital. The principals of Golden Gate Capital have a long and successful history of investing across a wide range of industries and transaction types, including going-privates, corporate divestitures, and recapitalizations, as well as debt and public equity investments. Notable investments sponsored by Golden Gate Capital include Infor, LiveVox, and 20-20 Technologies. For more information, visit www.goldengatecap.com.

Kara Schafer Vector Solutions 8138642664 kara.schafer@vectorsolutions.com