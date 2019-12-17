ATLANTA, Dec. 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- INDUSTRY SOURCE CONSULTING, INC. (OTC Pink: INSO) announced today that the Company assisted its client, The Turnagain Herb Company (THCo) with the successful acquisition of Rainforest Farms, LLC cannabis cultivation facility located in Juneau, AK. In addition to assisting with the acquisition, INSO will also provide various other services associated with expanding the THCo brand and business throughout the State. INSO recently announced that it had entered into an exclusive Agreement to provide various services related to expanding the business and the brand of THCo, currently located in Anchorage, AK. THCo’s expansion includes the Rainforest Farms acquisition, relocating its Anchorage cannabis manufacturing facility and building a retail facility in nearby Girdwood to market various cannabis related products to locals and tourists visiting the popular Alyeska Ski Resort.

INSO assisted THCo with the Rainforest Farms acquisition by providing a Line of Credit consisting of a combination of its restricted common shares and cash. THCo and Rainforest Farms are awaiting approval from the State of Alaska Marijuana Control Board to transfer the Rainforest Farms license to THCo before THCo takes control of the business. In addition to the Line of Credit, INSO will provide management training services, marketing, and assist with employee training materials. INSO will receive revenue from the Line of Credit and from the other services provided.

INSO is a legal cannabis and hemp industry consulting firm with over 100 years of combined experience in the US and Canada cannabis and hemp industries. The Company helps legal cannabis and hemp companies reach success faster and more efficiently by providing expert consultants in every discipline, while never coming into contact with any cannabis product.

For more information about the Company and its products and services, please visit our website at insoconsulting.com.

