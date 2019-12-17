Boston, Dec. 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HX Global, the US division of Healix International, global travel risk management and international medical and security assistance provider, has published its Risk Oracle 2020 insight report , assessing the risk outlook around the world for HR, risk and security managers. The 2020 report highlights eight political, security, operational and medical risks to watch in 2020.

“2019 will be remembered as one of the most unpredictable from a political risk perspective,” said Mike Webb, CEO, Healix International. “Regardless, business still needs to be done, and technological advances have meant the world is a smaller place for corporations. Employees are working in ever more distant regions and traveling farther for face-to-face meetings.

“In this context, it is vital for employers to have full insight into the security and medical risks employees may face, so the right mitigation measures can be taken to protect their most valuable asset – their people.

THE MARCH TOWARD PROTECTIONISM

Major powers have taken steps toward protectionism in 2019, moving away from more globalized and frictionless trade markets. This was seen most prominently in the escalated trade war between China and the US.

IDENTITY POLITICS AND TURBULENT TRANSITIONS

Identity politics continues to grow as an influencing factor in many political spheres. Individuals are increasingly demonstrating a tendency to favor political parties and movements associated with a particular religion, race or other self-identifying factors.

TRANSNATIONALISM OF THE FAR-RIGHT

The risk of far-right extremism has been steadily growing across the western world, with high-impact attacks in Christchurch and El Paso demonstrating the increased intention of extremists to pursue aggressive actions. Extensive far-right communities have developed, using online forums and messaging sites. Largely masquerading under the guise of “free speech,” these interactions are facilitating radicalization and recruitment.

A GULF IN STRATEGIES

Tensions between the Gulf States have dominated diplomatic and military considerations in 2019. Further instability is likely in 2020.

RECESSION WORRIES

Economic indicators are causing analysts to speculate over the potential for the US economy to enter a recession. Globally, there has been weak growth, and a UN report has warned the global slowdown raises risks of a recession in 2020.



SHORTAGES OF SUPPLIES

Although the reasons for shortages of goods can be myriad, 2019 demonstrated the impact supply shortages can have on national stability. This was especially apparent in the Latin America region.

MEASLES

Measles is a vaccine-preventable disease and yet it remains a global killer that is here to stay – at least for the next few years.

DENGUE FEVER

Dengue fever causes the greatest disease burden of any virus transmitted by mosquitoes, ticks or other insects. The World Health Organization estimated there are 100 million infections per year.

-###-

HX Global Press Office: Stephanie Miller Stephanie.miller@hx-global.com +1 617 750 7907