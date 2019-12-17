WAYNE, Pa., Dec. 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Unilog , which offers powerful, affordable eCommerce solutions to midmarket B2B companies, announced today that it has appointed Hari Gopal as the company’s new CFO.



Gopal will succeed Raghavendra GS, who has assumed responsibility as Managing Director over all India-based operations for Unilog.

Based out of the company’s US headquarters in Wayne, Pennsylvania, Gopal will direct all global financial actions for Unilog and help plan for the continued rapid growth of the business. Unilog has increased SaaS revenues by 80% over the past twelve months.

“Our goal is to be a $100 million company in the next three years,” said Unilog CEO Suchit Bachalli. “Hari is an accomplished executive, having served in both private and public companies with strong financial leadership, and he’s the perfect talent to help navigate this period of immense company growth and change.”

Before joining Unilog, Gopal was the Controller of Hay Group (US), which was acquired by Korn Ferry in 2015 for $452 million. Prior to Hay Group, Hari served in controller positions at Mettler Toledo, a $3 billion multinational manufacturer of scales and analytical instruments, and FMC Corporation, a $3 billion publicly traded chemical manufacturing company based out of Philadelphia.

“I’m thrilled to be a part of the team at Unilog,” said Gopal. “For me, it was important to join a company with a high-growth trajectory, but one that is also firmly rooted in a strong organizational culture. Unilog presented the perfect opportunity.”

Gopal is a member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) who earned a top 50 rank on the National Honors List. He received his MBA from the University of Chicago Booth School of Business.

About Unilog

Unilog is a global technology company that delivers powerful, affordable eCommerce solutions for the B2B marketplace. Our cloud-based eCommerce platform and product data enrichment services help distributors, manufacturers, and wholesalers increase online sales, reduce cost to serve, and enhance their digital channel. For more information, visit www.unilogcorp.com .

