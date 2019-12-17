BOSTON, Dec. 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ: LOGM), a leading provider of cloud-based connectivity, today announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement (or the “Agreement”) to be acquired in a transaction led by affiliates of Francisco Partners, a leading technology-focused global private equity firm, and including Evergreen Coast Capital Corporation (“Evergreen”), the private equity affiliate of Elliott Management Corporation (“Elliott”), for $86.05 per share in cash. The all-cash transaction values LogMeIn at an aggregate equity valuation of approximately $4.3 billion.



Under the terms of the Agreement, LogMeIn shareholders will receive $86.05 in cash for each share of LogMeIn’s common stock they hold. This consideration represents a premium of approximately 25% to LogMeIn’s unaffected closing stock price on September 18, 2019, the last trading day before a media report was published speculating about a potential sale process. The Board of Directors of LogMeIn approved the Agreement and recommended that shareholders vote in favor of the transaction.

“This transaction acknowledges the significant value of LogMeIn and provides our stockholders with a meaningful and certain cash offer at a compelling premium,” said Bill Wagner, President and Chief Executive Officer of LogMeIn. “Together, Francisco Partners and Evergreen are committed to addressing the unique needs of both our core and growth assets. We believe our partnership with Francisco Partners and Evergreen will help put us in a position to deliver the operational benefits needed to achieve sustained growth over the long term.”

“LogMeIn has a compelling product portfolio and leadership in the Unified Communications and Collaboration, Identity, and Digital Engagement markets,” said Andrew Kowal, Senior Partner at Francisco Partners. “We look forward to working with Bill and the leadership team at LogMeIn to accelerate growth and product investment organically and inorganically.”

“This investment builds on the strength of our infrastructure and security software franchise and we are thrilled to partner with the company to achieve its long-term strategic vision,” added Dipanjan “DJ” Deb, co-founder and CEO of Francisco Partners.

“We have deep appreciation for the LogMeIn franchise and leadership team from our long-term involvement in the business,” said Elliott Partner Jesse Cohn and Portfolio Manager Jason Genrich. “We look forward to partnering with Bill and the entire executive leadership team alongside Francisco Partners on the next phase of growth and value creation for LogMeIn as a private company.”

Christine Wang, Principal at Francisco Partners also commented, "We are excited to invest in LogMeIn and support its mission to deliver best-in-class software solutions to the modern workforce.”

The transaction is expected to close in mid-2020, subject to customary closing conditions, including the receipt of stockholder and regulatory approvals.

The definitive agreement for the transaction includes a customary 45-day “go-shop” period which permits LogMeIn and its advisors to actively solicit alternative acquisition proposals, and potentially enter negotiations with other parties that make alternative acquisition proposals. LogMeIn will have the right to terminate the definitive agreement to accept a superior proposal subject to the terms and conditions of the definitive agreement. There can be no assurance that this process will result in a superior proposal, and LogMeIn does not intend to disclose developments with respect to the solicitation process unless and until its Board of Directors makes a determination requiring further disclosure.

Qatalyst Partners and J.P. Morgan Securities LLC are acting as financial advisors to LogMeIn, and Latham & Watkins LLP is serving as the company’s legal advisor.

Mizuho Bank, Ltd. is acting as lead financial advisor and Barclays, Deutsche Bank Securities, Jefferies LLC, and RBC Capital Markets are acting as co-financial advisors to Francisco Partners and Evergreen with Paul Hastings LLP, Kirkland & Ellis LLP, and Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher LLP serving as legal advisors. Barclays, RBC Capital Markets, Deutsche Bank Securities, Jefferies Finance LLC, and Mizuho Bank, Ltd. have provided committed debt financing for the transaction.

About LogMeIn

LogMeIn, Inc. (Nasdaq: LOGM) simplifies how people connect with each other and the world around them to drive meaningful interactions, deepen relationships, and create better outcomes for individuals and businesses. One of the world’s top 10 public SaaS companies, and a market leader in unified communication & collaboration, identity & access management, and customer engagement & support solutions, LogMeIn has millions of customers spanning virtually every country across the globe. LogMeIn is headquartered in Boston with additional locations in North America, South America, Europe, Asia and Australia.

About Francisco Partners

Francisco Partners is a leading global private equity firm that specializes in investments in technology and technology-enabled businesses. Since its launch 20 years ago, Francisco Partners has raised over $15 billion in committed capital and invested in more than 275 technology companies, making it one of the most active and longstanding investors in the technology industry. The firm invests in opportunities where its deep sectoral knowledge and operational expertise can help companies realize their full potential. For more information on Francisco Partners, please visit: www.franciscopartners.com

About Elliott and Evergreen

Elliott Management Corporation manages two multi-strategy investment funds which combined have approximately $38 billion of assets under management. Its flagship fund, Elliott Associates, L.P., was founded in 1977, making it one of the oldest funds of its kind under continuous management. The Elliott funds' investors include pension plans, sovereign wealth funds, endowments, foundations, funds-of-funds, high net worth individuals and families, and employees of the firm. This investment is being led by Evergreen Coast Capital, Elliott's Menlo Park affiliate, which focuses on technology investing.

