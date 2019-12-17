DENVER, Dec. 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Archerhub has been named to the 2019 FL100+ Top Software and Technology Providers by Food Logistics , the only publication exclusively dedicated to covering the movement of product through the global food supply chain.



Archerhub is an asset-based digital freight broker, in that not only does it match loads with its network of carriers, it also runs its own fleet. The Archerhub fleet serves as a backup for loads that go uncovered on its platform by carrier partners as well as the lynchpin of its freight recovery program for any potential truck breakdowns while in transit. With the support of its fleet, Archerhub guarantees hauls for every shipper that registers a load.

“Our platform constantly sources for truck capacity from outside carriers regardless of whether the truck is fine and in transit. We’re still looking for trucks until that load gets delivered,” said Nick Darmanchev, founder and CEO, Archerhub. “If the truck breaks down midway, we already have a database of available empty trucks that might take the load. If that does not pass, we look into our own fleet.”

This guarantee is of particular importance to its perishable food shipper customers, for whom shelf life and freshness is of the utmost importance.

“Our brand's promise to customers depends on speed and freshness, so we want the efficiency and visibility that a digital freight broker provides, but also want to guarantee that our shipments would arrive on time. Archerhub provides the best of both worlds,” said Claude Taylor, Shipping Manager for DemKota Ranch Beef. “The visibility technology is a huge advantage for a company like ours with perishable shipments. Before Archerhub, we didn’t know where our loads were until they arrived…or if it was late.”

Archerhub’s digital marketplace for truckload freight connects shippers and drivers through Archerhub’s mobile app or online platform, providing instant quotes, full transparency, real time visibility, and automated customized reports.

Freight shipments are contracted with the most reliable carriers in the industry that adhere to rigorous standards, as well as via options from Archerhub’s private trucking fleet. Archerhub provides full transparency regarding any load during the cycle of a load and after its completion via its mobile app or online platform, with optional automated notifications for the loads if desired.

The annual FL100+ Top Software and Technology Providers list serves as a resource guide of software and technology providers whose products and services are critical for companies in the global food and beverage supply chain. Companies on this year’s 2019 FL100+ Top Software and Technology Providers are found in the November/December 2019 issue of Food Logistics .