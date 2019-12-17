Riverview, FL, Dec. 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Food Logistics, the only publication exclusively dedicated to covering the movement of product through the global food supply chain, has named BlueGrace Logistics to its 2019 FL100+ Top Software and Technology Providers list. BlueGrace is a leading tech-enabled third-party logistics provider, honored for their proprietary platform and data mining tool that streamlines the search process and aggregates capacity that is missed by most load boards.

The annual FL100+ Top Software and Technology Providers serves as a resource guide of software and technology providers whose products and services are critical for companies in the global food and beverage supply chain.

“BlueGrace Logistics is thrilled and honored to be recognized by Food Logistics in this prestigious list of technology leaders within the food and beverage industry,” said Bobby Harris, CEO. “Our team has a deep understanding that innovation and superior data are king in streamlining the shipping process for the food and beverage industry’s unique needs.”



“Whether you’re using sensors to monitor critical temperatures for perishables or a WMS to manage inventory flows in your warehouse, software and technology are playing a vital role in the food and beverage industry,” remarks John R. Yuva, editor for Food Logistics and its sister publication, Supply & Demand Chain Executive. “The transparency and safety of the digital global food supply chain would not exist without innovations in software and technology. Our FL100+ recipients help drive supply chain compliance and regulatory changes that benefit everyone from the farmer to the food processor to the consumer.”

For more detailed information on how to better manage your food and beverage logistics, BlueGrace offers two in-depth Whitepapers on the subject. Walmart & The Retail-Supplier Relationship and Whole Foods: Thriving As A Supplier In The Supermarket Supply Chain.

Companies on this year’s 2019 FL100+ Top Software and Technology Providers list will be profiled in the November/December 2019 issue of Food Logistics, as well as online at www.foodlogistics.com.



About Food Logistics

Food Logistics is published by AC Business Media, a business-to-business media company that provides targeted content and comprehensive, integrated advertising and promotion opportunities for some of the world’s most recognized B2B brands. Its diverse portfolio serves the construction, logistics, supply chain and other industries with print, digital and custom products, events and social media.

About BlueGrace Logistics

Founded in 2009, BlueGrace Logistics is one of the largest third-party logistics providers in the United States. With over 600 employees and working with over 10,000 customers to provide successful shipping solutions, the company has achieved explosive growth in its 10-year operating history. Backed by a $255 million investment by private equity firm Warburg Pincus, the company operates 12 locations nationwide, and its headquarters are in the sunny Tampa Bay area of Florida.

