SAN DIEGO, Dec. 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AbacusNext®, a leading technology provider for legal, accounting and compliance-focused professionals, today announced the launch of OfficeTools Cloud, a SaaS practice management solution for tax and accounting firms.



With OfficeTools Cloud, firms can store all critical client information in one centralized application and track all projects, activities and communications. Users can also access OfficeTools Cloud remotely, allowing firms to scale up and down depending on the time of year. This practice management tool has an affordable price, offers mobility without hosting fees and is easy to set up and use.

OfficeTools Cloud users can:

Collaborate across teams and locations while staying focused on high-priority projects.

Access emails, contacts and calendar in one place without the need to switch between applications.

Seamlessly manage accounting with QuickBooks Online integration.

Easily capture and track time, invoice clients and process payments through Abacus Payment Exchange.

Securely store documents and link with Dropbox.

Leverage built-in machine learning to automatically tag and categorize documents.

“We are thrilled to introduce OfficeTools Cloud, our new SaaS practice management solution,” states Scott Johnson, chief executive officer at AbacusNext. “Tax and accounting firms will appreciate the power of managing their practice in a simple, secure web-based solution. OfficeTools Cloud will truly provide an engine for growth that allows small firms to be more productive and competitive with larger firms.”

OfficeTools Cloud was developed by the experts that brought OfficeTools Workspace to the market as a new, reimagined workflow tool for the next generation of practice management.

AbacusNext is offering a 14-day free trial of OfficeTools Cloud. Subscriptions start at $49 per user per month. For more information or to sign up for the free trial, visit officetools.com .

About AbacusNext

AbacusNext is a leading technology provider for legal, accounting and compliance-focused professionals, offering a complete suite of practice management, payment processing, private cloud hosting and document automation solutions. With over one million users across 60 countries, AbacusNext is recognized by Forbes as one of America’s fastest-growing companies. To learn more, visit abacusnext.com .