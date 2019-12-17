BALTIMORE, Dec. 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Board-certified surgeon Samuel Hahn, MD, is pleased to bring new innovative treatment options to his facial plastic surgery practice. He and his team are now utilizing the Rohrer PiXel8-RF device for radiofrequency (RF) microneedling treatments. His team is also offering platelet-rich plasma (PRP) which can augment the results of numerous treatment modalities.



RF microneedling adds the element of radiofrequency energy to the traditional microneedling procedure . The RF energy is delivered via microneedles into the skin, thereby tightening and rejuvenating the skin with little to no downtime. The treatment can also reduce the appearance of fine lines, wrinkles, scars, sagging skin, and uneven skin tone and texture.

Microneedling with the addition of PRP has been proven to boost the body’s natural production of collagen and restore the skin with vital nutrients to giving patients additional skin rejuvenation and healing. PRP may also decrease the duration of redness and swelling commonly seen after treatment.

“We are excited to enhance our treatment portfolio and offer our patients more options in reaching their desired outcomes,” said Dr. Hahn. “The addition of PiXel8-RF device and PRP treatment to our practice is going to expand our skin resurfacing treatments to a new level.”

For more information about RF microneedling and PRP performed by Dr. Hahn at the Maryland Center for Facial Plastic Surgery, visit www.mdfacialplasticsurgery.com .