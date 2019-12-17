Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Dec. 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Society for Industrial and Applied Mathematics (SIAM) is pleased to announce the organization's new President-Elect, Vice President-at-Large, Secretary, Board of Trustees members, and Council.

SIAM congratulates these 10 esteemed members of our community, listed below:

President-Elect

The President-Elect will serve for one-year, as President for the subsequent two years, and as Past-President for last year. This will total a four-year term.

Susanne C. Brenner, Professor in the Department of Mathematics and Center for Computation & Technology at Louisiana State University, will use her position to solicit input from SIAM membership and work with the outstanding officers and SIAM staff to meet challenges and opportunities. Brenner will strive for best practices in all the endeavors towards the SIAM mission of building cooperation between mathematics and the worlds of science and technology.

Learn more about Susanne C. Brenner .

Vice President-at-Large

The Vice President-at-Large will serve for a two-year term. The Vice President-at-Large cannot serve more than three consecutive terms.

Carol S. Woodward, Project Leader in the Center for Applied Scientific Computing (CASC) at Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory (LLNL), will use her position to continue to help SIAM meet challenges by supporting our Activity Groups in developing and maintaining their research communities and through stimulated recognition of our fields through the various SIAM Prize and Fellows Programs. Carol Woodward is currently SIAM's Vice President-at-Large and serves on SIAM's Council.

Learn more about Carol S. Woodward .

Secretary

The Secretary will serve for a two-year term. The Secretary cannot serve more than three consecutive terms.

Susan E. Minkoff, Professor, Department of Mathematical Sciences, Affiliated Professor, Geosciences Department, Affiliated Professor, Department of Science/Mathematics Education at University of Texas at Dallas, will use her position to ensure the committees she chairs are as active as possible and have an impact. Minkoff’s strives to hear from everyone on the committee and get members to work towards implementing ideas about which they are passionate.

Learn more about Susan E. Minkoff .

Board of Trustees

Three SIAM members were elected to the Board this year for a three-year term. The Board consists of nine elected Trustees, up to two appointed Trustees, and the President and Treasurer. Board members cannot serve more than three consecutive terms.

Margot Gerritsen, Senior Associate Dean, School of Earth, Energy and Environmental Sciences at Stanford University, will use her position to focus on ethics, fairness, transparency, and accountability related to computational math and data science in particular. While retaining her main focus as education and diversity.

Learn more about Margot Gerritsen .

Randall J. LeVeque, Emeritus Professor of Applied Mathematics at University of Washington, will use his position to foster the future of scholarly publication and the impact of the rapidly changing landscape of SIAM journals and books. Randall LeVeque currently serves on SIAM's Board of Trustees.

Learn more about Randall J. LeVeque .

Bonita V. Saunders, Research Mathematician, Applied and Computational Mathematics Division at National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST), will use her position to help SIAM expand and continue its legacy by supporting wise decision-making in the control and use of SIAM funds and investments.

Learn more about Bonita V. Saunders .

Council

Four SIAM members were elected to the Council this year for a three-year term. The Council consists of twelve elected members, the Officers of SIAM, and the Chair of the Board. Council members cannot serve more than two consecutive terms.

Heike Faßbender, Managing Director Institute Computational Mathematics at Technische Universität Braunschweig (TUBS), will use her position to strengthen the I in SIAM since industry seems even more relevant today than ever before to open new channels of communication between researchers and potential users of mathematical tools.

Learn more about Heike Faßbender .



Helen Moore, Director of Applied Mathematics at Applied BioMath, will use her position to proactively address challenges including decisions that need to be made about ethics issues, open access journal policies, declining journal subscriptions, and emerging platforms for communicating research results. Helen Moore currently serves on SIAM's Council.

Learn more about Helen Moore .



Valeria Simoncini, Professor of Numerical Analysis at Universita' di Bologna, will use her position to foster the visibility of the applied mathematics community through publications, conferences, and social media with researchers in well-established disciplines, and also strongly pursue the recent activities in innovative application areas such as data science, where new mathematics is being created at incredible speed.

Learn more about Valeria Simoncini .

Suzanne L. Weekes, Associate Dean of Undergraduate Studies, ad interim at Worcester Polytechnic Institute, will use her position to strengthen efforts towards broadening SIAM membership and believes the SIAM community must work effectively towards a more inclusive, welcoming, and diverse professional society.

Learn more about Suzanne L. Weekes .

Attachment

Becky Kerner Society for Industrial and Applied Mathematics 267-350-6383 kerner@siam.org