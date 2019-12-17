Dublin, Dec. 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Shifts in Video Distribution: Getting Content to Consumers" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
With more content moving online, distributors are forced to adapt to the new models of distribution. OTT services, virtual MVPDs, and other forms of distributing digital media have become the norms in the content space. At the same time, new approaches to distribution can affect content length, monetization options, and branding.
This report explores the business of content distribution today and how the market is evolving in a rapidly changing digital media environment. It also provides examples of new alternatives for distribution among leading companies. This report provides a five-year forecast for household video consumption among broadband households.
Key Questions Answered
Key Topics Covered
1. Report Summary
1.1 Purpose of Report
1.2 Key Questions Addressed by this Research
1.3 Research Approach/Sources
2. Modern Video Distribution
2.1 Today's Distribution Innovations
3. Effect on Content Creation
4. Changes in Video Delivery Technology
4.1 Storage
4.2 Encoding/Transcoding and Compression
4.3 Content Delivery Networks
4.4 Scale and Latency
5. Shifts in Business Models for Video Delivery
5.1 Commoditization of Video Delivery
5.2 End-to-End Video Delivery
6. Future of Video Discovery
6.1 The Need for Enhanced Discovery
6.2 Focus on Metadata
6.3 Recommendation Engines
7. Considerations for Video Distribution
7.1 Impact of 5G, Edge Computing, and other Technologies
8. Forecast: US Video Consumption, 2019-2024
8.1 Forecast Methodology
8.2 Forecast
9. Implications and Recommendations
Companies Mentioned
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/9fttik
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Research and Markets
Dublin, IRELAND
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
22157.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: