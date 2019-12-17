JERSEY CITY, N.J., Dec. 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verisk (Nasdaq:VRSK), a leading data analytics provider, is partnering with the International Association of Fire Chiefs (IAFC) to help insurers identify properties that are located in communities taking action to mitigate wildfire risk.



Verisk can now provide insurers with greater insight into mitigation efforts by indicating if a property is part of a community participating in the Ready, Set, Go! (RSG) Program administered by the IAFC. RSG works with local fire departments and community organizations in wildland and wildland-urban interface areas to fight wildfire hazard with risk mitigation measures.

“I’m truly excited about this new partnership with Verisk and the ongoing efforts to mitigate the wildfire problem,” said Fire Chief Gary Ludwig, IAFC president and chairman of the board. “This partnership will amplify the crucial importance of proactive mitigation efforts with insurers and open lines of communication between local fire departments and the communities they serve to better protect life and property in the event of a wildland fire.”

“Verisk supports coordinated research and education to potentially reduce the scope and severity of wildfire losses,” said Dr. Arindam Samanta, director of product management and innovation at Verisk. “As part of this commitment, we’re partnering with the IAFC through the RSG! Program to help insurers better understand the protective measures communities are taking toward wildfire mitigation at the property level.”

This collaboration represents another step in Verisk’s efforts to help carriers manage wildfire risk. The new data is now available upon request to customers of FireLine®, Verisk’s wildfire risk management tool. This first-of-its-kind feature provides address-specific data indicating whether the address is within a community that actively participates in the RSG! Program by implementing wildfire risk reduction actions.

