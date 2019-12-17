BROOKINGS, S.D., Dec. 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Daktronics (NASDAQ-DAKT) of Brookings, South Dakota, announces the DB-6500, the latest addition to their DB-6000 LED digital billboard series. The Out of Home industry-standard 400 by 400-millimeter module features neighborhood-friendly emissions standards, a 10-year brightness guarantee, 12-year parts support and diagnostic information through System Health.



This latest series builds on the most reliable OOH digital billboard to date, Daktronics-backed lifetime image quality, and a host of features that simplify operator experience, now and in the future.

“Sourcing, design and development of the most reliable LED display technology has always been our core focus,” said Collin Huber, Daktronics OOH sales manager. “Our latest digital billboard offering outfits display owners with the tested and proven technology to make them successful, with options to complement their various business models, while maintaining good relationships within communities.”

Every Daktronics DB-6500 produces directional illumination, producing light out and downward, limiting light toward unintended areas like adjacent neighborhoods. When the situation calls for it, Daktronics even offers site-specific light emissions analysis to determine the brightness of the billboard both horizontally and vertically.

Guaranteed quality

The Daktronics DB-6500 comes with a brightness guarantee, so even after 10 years the display will shine at 5,000 nits. The company’s confidence in the quality of its products is also evident in the 12-year parts guarantee.

“Most digital displays can look good for the first few years of consistent use,” says Huber, “but at Daktronics, we believe every display should look good for its life. We vet our suppliers very carefully, so we can guarantee access to replacement parts during the billboard’s life, providing consistency in brightness and color quality.”

Daktronics uses fully sealed components, multiple calibration methods to ensure color consistency and features a factory-installed, integrated SmartLink™ controller for redundant communication paths and remote power. Daktronics also tests every component in a state-of-the-art product reliability lab with a thorough, multi-step process.

Diagnostic information

Another option for billboard operators is System Health, an annual subscription that provides diagnostic information about every part of the display hardware from the modules to the computers. It works with any scheduling software and provides diagnostics through one convenient, user-friendly platform called Venus® Control Suite.

Huber says it goes beyond the technology in the OOH market. “We understand that choosing a reliable technology partner is part of the upfront decision, and our engineers and reliability experts have that covered. But Daktronics also has OOH experts that can help with everything from permitting and legislation to ad sales strategies and scheduling.”

To learn more about the DB-6500 and all the Daktronics LED billboards at www.daktronics.com/OOH .

About Daktronics

Daktronics helps its customers to impact their audiences throughout the world with large-format LED video displays, message displays, scoreboards, digital billboards, audio systems and control systems in sport, business and transportation applications. Founded in 1968 as a USA-based manufacturing company, Daktronics has grown into the world leader in audiovisual systems and implementation with offices around the globe. Discover more at www.daktronics.com .

SAFE HARBOR STATEMENT

Cautionary Notice: In addition to statements of historical fact, this news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and is intended to enjoy the protection of that Act. These forward-looking statements reflect the Company's expectations or beliefs concerning future events. The Company cautions that these and similar statements involve risk and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from our expectations, including, but not limited to, changes in economic and market conditions, management of growth, timing and magnitude of future contracts, fluctuations in margins, the introduction of new products and technology, the impact of adverse weather conditions and other risks noted in the Company's SEC filings, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for its 2019 fiscal year. Forward-looking statements are made in the context of information available as of the date stated. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise such statements to reflect new circumstances or unanticipated events as they occur.

MEDIA RELATIONS

Joni Schmeichel

OOH Marketing

Tel 605-691-3639

Email Joni.Schmeichel@daktronics.com