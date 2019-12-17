Start the new year off right with Sigma expert-lead photography workshops covering sports, dance, portraiture, aviation, street and outdoor shooting; try out Sigma’s all new full-frame mirrorless duo, the 14-24mm F2.8 DG DN Art and the 24-70mm F2.8 DG DN Art

RONKONKOMA, N.Y., Dec. 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sigma Corporation of America , a leading still photo and cinema lens, camera, flash and accessory manufacturer, today announced its Dealer Workshop lineup for the month of January. Photographers looking to kick off the new year with fresh tips and tricks can refine their skills through these hands-on Sigma expert-led workshops. In January, workshops will cover sports, dance, portraiture, aviation, street and outdoor photography. In addition, attendees to these workshops will have the opportunity to try out Sigma’s hottest lenses, including the all new full-frame mirrorless duo, the 14-24mm F2.8 DG DN Art and the 24-70mm F2.8 DG DN Art .

Sigma Dealer Photography Workshops in January :

Imaging USA 2020 with B&H, Dury’s, Focus Camera, KEH Camera, Lensrentals, Pixel Connection, ProCam Where: Nashville, Tennessee When: January 19 - 21, 2020



Imaging USA is the longest-running photographic conference, trade show and exhibit in the country. Attendees can visit Sigma at Booth #327 to see the innovative new Sigma fp full-frame mirrorless digital camera and explore the ever-growing lineup of Sigma native L-mount lenses. Throughout the conference, there will be a variety of exciting workshops led by Sigma pros, with topics including aviation, sports, portrait and street photography. Attendees will also have the chance to win Sigma’s critically acclaimed 24-70mm F2.8 Art lens, now available in native Sony E-mount and L-mount.



Robert’s Camera EDU Workshop Where: Indianapolis, Indiana When: January 24 - 26, 2020



Visit Robert’s Camera for its annual three-day workshop geared towards university and college educators featuring workshops, exclusive sales on Sigma gear and more. Sigma representative Mark Lebryk will be on hand to answer any questions and facilitate loaner lenses for the workshops.



Pas de Deux Photo Conference with FotoForum Where: Phoenix, Arizona When: January 31 - February 2, 2020



The Pas de Deux Photo Conference is a unique, exclusive dance photography exhibition, featuring an incredible variety of opportunities to learn, shoot, relax and be inspired. Join Sigma Pro and experienced ballet photographer, Judy Host, for a demonstration on techniques and gear needed to create breathtaking portraits. Attendees will have the chance to try out wide angle lenses that capture an entire stage full of performers and powerful telephoto zooms. Sigma technical representative, Jared Ivy, will be on hand to answer any questions.



About Sigma Dealer Workshops

Designed in collaboration with Sigma dealers around the country, the Sigma Dealer Workshop program engages photographers through a mix of classroom lectures, hands-on workshops, and real-world shoots. Led by Sigma technical representatives and photography experts, workshop topics cover popular photography genres such as astrophotography, landscape, portraiture and more. Photographers of all skill levels, from novice to professional, are welcome to attend. Sigma Dealer Workshop schedules and logistics, including registration, cost, special promotions, and agenda, can be found on the Sigma Events webpage.

About Sigma Corporation

Craftsmanship. Precision. Dedication. Since 1961, SIGMA has been devoted to the pursuit of advancing photographic technology. Unique to the industry, the family-owned business produces its high-quality, award-winning still photo and cinema camera lenses, DSLR and mirrorless cameras, flashes, filters and accessories from its state-of-the-art manufacturing facility located in Aizu, Japan.

In 2012, the company introduced the SIGMA Global Vision with three distinct lens lines: Art, Contemporary and Sports. Designed for industry camera mount systems including Canon, Nikon, Olympus, Pentax, Sony and SIGMA, each lens is handcrafted and tested in Japan to ensure a high-performance, premium product that is purpose-built to last. In 2016, SIGMA entered into the world of cinematography lens production. Embodying the core optical DNA that has defined the SIGMA benchmark of excellence, the cine lenses meet the needs of advanced 6k and 8k cinema production.

Forming the landmark L-Mount alliance alongside Leica and Panasonic in 2018, SIGMA continues its storied tradition of innovative imaging excellence. The introduction of 11 award-winning SIGMA Art lenses in native L-Mount format demonstrates SIGMA’s continued commitment to the creative community through expanded product offerings. With these lenses, even more shooters can now leverage SIGMA’s renowned optical formula.

SIGMA continues its tradition of imaging excellence with the mirrorless sd Quattro, sd Quattro H and the compact dp Quattro camera line. Leveraging the ultra-high resolution Foveon sensor, the SIGMA Quattro cameras are designed to produce the highest quality image with every shot.

For information about SIGMA, please visit www.sigmaphoto.com or follow the company on SIGMA Blog , Twitter , Instagram and Facebook .

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e530f4bc-aa5f-4319-97b0-10c286858074