CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Dec. 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via OTC PR WIRE -- Protecting and enhancing the proprietary inventions of MobiCard Inc., aka Peer To Peer Network (OTC: PTOP), is a huge key strategic objective. The Patent Office is ready to allow the claims for the MobiCard child patent, Serial No. 16391290. The MobiCard child patent application uses "sharing links" for the software, as opposed to "identification codes". In order to secure allowance for this MobiCard child patent application, the Patent Office wants a Terminal Disclaimer filed. With this disclaimer, a child patent that issues will expire on the same day as the first patent, on September 8, 2035 + 251 days.

“This patent will further differentiate MobiCard and give us an advantage in the market place. It strengthens and enhances the original nineteen material claims we have already received a patent on. This continuation patent will add tremendous value to our shareholders. We are not a generic SMS company or spam messaging company. When we launch our MobiCard Apple, Android, and Web apps and debut our new technology platform, we will have a solid foundation with proprietary protected solutions that set us above anyone who would try to compete with us. I am dedicated to creating long-term value. I will continue to strengthen and protect the brand by enhancing the core business product so that I can add maximum shareholder value,” stated Joshua Sodaitis Chairman & CEO of MobiCard.

As MobiCard’s developer Think Latitude is finalizing the MobiCard Apps for submittal to Apple and Google, Mobicard has assembled a marketing team to start working. MobiCard has selected the team leader based on his past performance: Stan Bowers, a technology startup executive who has help launched seven high-tech startups including ZeroTurnaround, Kaminario and Luminoso. The initial marketing plan and an estimated budget of $50,000 has been crafted as a marketing plan for the demand gen, digital and social media components.

MobiCard believes that an adequate marketing plan set up prior to the launch date, with the proper team in place, process outlined, procedures and expectations set up, as well as having the proper resources allocated prior to the launch would be prudent for a successful marketing campaign from the start of launching the new app’s and technology platform.

The Beta Test program will start once the apps have gone through the audit process, and have been approved by both Apple and Google. From the feedback MobiCard generates from the Beta program, MobiCard intends to go into a development for a 1.5 version of the apps to implement any feature enhancements that are requested, or suggested by those participating in our Beta Test Program.

Immediately after the launch of the Enterprise apps will be the best chance for the apps to go viral and have the maximum impact on generating the best results. For that reason, MobiCard intends to host an official “launch party” at its offices in Cambridge to generate awareness and celebrate this important milestone. This event will be announced only after the Beta test program is completed, at a future date.

Clearly the financials are an important strategic objective as well, and CEO Joshua Sodaitis has made it clear that this objective is a crucial component to achieving the goals he set out to complete when he became CEO. The first priority is obviously having the core business products new apps and technology platform completed, and generating users and/or revenue, as well as intellectual property protection. However, once the core business product has been completed the financials will become a center focus. The financials being completed will add tremendous value to the shareholders, and clean the slate for a new beginning, armed with a new technology platform in a new year. Resources allocated aside from the marketing budget will dictate the speed that the financials can be worked on and completed. This includes the FINRA corporate actions previously filed.

Stay tuned for information regarding the MobiCard beta release results, the website redesign, and the official MobiCard launch party.

Safe Harbor Statement:

This release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. The Company invokes the protections of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements regarding our expected future financial position, results of operations, cash flows, financing plans, business strategies, products and services, competitive positions, growth opportunities, plans and objectives of management for future operations, as well as statements that include words such as "anticipate," "if," "believe," "plan," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "could," "should," "will," and other similar expressions are forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond our control, which may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from anticipated results, performance, or achievements. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements include those set forth in our prior filings at www.sec.gov . The company is no longer a fully reporting SEC filing company. We are under no obligation to (and expressly disclaim any such obligation to) update or alter our forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Joshua Sodaitis, CEO

MobiCard, Inc.

45 Prospect Street Cambridge, MA 02139

Phone: 1-617-651-2460

Email: info@freemobicard.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/4671139d-8ee0-44a4-912b-5bbb6f7d84f7