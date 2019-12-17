ORLANDO, Fla. , Dec. 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Albertsons Companies Specialty Care is now using the AssistRx technology platform to give patients and providers quicker access to their specialty prescription medications and support services.



Through AssistRx’s integrated access solution, iAssist, patient prescription information is captured electronically by Albertsons Specialty Care—reducing missing, incomplete or inaccurate information—to streamline the process and delivery of prescriptions to the pharmacy. It also gives the patient’s health support team, including the prescriber, Albertsons Companies Specialty Care in-house support team, and the Albertsons Companies pharmacy, a full view of the prescription status in real time. Status updates include when the medication is ready to be picked up at the pharmacy, if it is picked up, or if there are any changes to the patient’s status. The patient also has greater flexibility in prescription pick-up locations due to the proactive, easy-to-use pharmacy selection tool in the iAssist workflow.

iAssist is the only multi-therapy, multi-category platform to support prescribing and program enrollment through one easy-to-use workflow. This free, integrated access solution features comprehensive acceleration e-support services—including e-prescribe, e-eligibility, e-enrollment, e-consent, e-prior authorization, financial support and more—that simplify the steps to getting patients started on and finishing their prescribed medication therapy.

“As the patient’s advocate, we are continually looking for ways to encourage patients to initiate and adhere to their medication therapies,” said Brian Hille, vice president, specialty and wellness services, Albertsons Companies. “By integrating AssistRx’s technology into our pharmacies, we can better serve our patients and with increased speed to therapy, quick access to support programs, easy visibility into patient status, and better coordination of care.”

The AssistRx application will help support the thousands of specialty prescriptions Albertsons Companies Specialty Care manages each week. Providers who use iAssist may submit enrollments to Albertsons Companies Specialty Care, complete prior authorization requests, and enroll patients in access support programs all in one workflow.

“We are committed to building upon our industry-leading offerings and providing our clients and partners with innovative solutions that help drive better patient care,” said Jeff Spafford, president and chief executive officer of AssistRx. “As one of the largest specialty pharmacies in the nation that strives to improve patients’ lives and drive positive outcomes, we are proud to have Albertsons Companies Specialty Care as a member of our network to help us transform lives through access to therapy.”

To learn more about iAssist, visit www.assistrx.com .

About AssistRx

AssistRx has engineered the perfect blend of technology and talent to provide manufacturers with an intelligent therapy initiation and patient support solution to improve patient uptake, visibility and outcomes. Our solution integrates technology and therapy expertise to advance patient therapy in a more efficient and effective manner—delivering informed touchpoints that simplify a complex system to enable better results for today’s patients. For more information, visit assistrx.com.

About Albertsons Companies

Locally great and nationally strong, Albertsons Companies is one of the largest food and drug retailers in the United States. We operate stores across 34 states and the District of Columbia under 20 well-known banners including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Jewel-Osco, Shaw’s, Acme, Tom Thumb, Randalls, United Supermarkets, Pavilions, Star Market, Haggen, and Carrs. Albertsons Companies is committed to helping people across the country live better lives by making a meaningful difference, neighborhood by neighborhood. In 2018 alone, along with the Albertsons Companies Foundation, the company gave nearly $262 million in food and financial support. These efforts helped millions of people in the areas of hunger relief, education, cancer research and treatment, programs for people with disabilities and veterans outreach.

