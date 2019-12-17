ROCHELLE PARK, N.J., Dec. 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ZRG , the fastest growing global executive search firm, today announced that the firm has agreed to purchase certain assets of Miror Partners, a California-based executive search and leadership development firm recruiting firm that is focused in the technology leadership area.



“One of our strategic key growth areas for the firm is the technology sector. Adding the Miror team in North America and adding Dona in Europe will broaden our global footprint in the sector,” said Larry Hartmann, CEO of ZRG.

Joining ZRG will be Summer Anderson, as a Managing Director in the firm’s Orange County, CA, office. Anderson has spent 20+ years serving the technology industry clients, including those in hardware, SaaS, security, IoT and data analytics verticals and specializes in CEO, COO, CTO, CIO, CFO and Board of Director search work.

“We are excited to take our team and join a truly global platform,” Anderson said. “ZRG’s technology driven search process focused on fit and culture create the perfect overlay for the deep client work we do around matching top talent to the right cultures and companies in this highly competitive sector.”

Tracy Josling joins as Principal in Vancouver, Canada. Josling comes with an international executive search and HR background and client groups include Canada, US, UK, Europe, Middle East, Asia and China. She specializes in technology, mining, CHRO, and Board of Directors search work.

Also joining ZRG through the transaction will be Dona E. Roche Tarry. Dona has been a senior advisor to Miror Partners and will assume the role with ZRG as the Global Head of the Technology Practice focused on further expanding ZRG’s global footprint in this important market sector.

Roche Tarry has worked for over 20 years in the ICT sector with global search firms such as Heidrick and Struggles and most recently spent four years in Shenzhen, China, as Global Head of Talent Acquisition for Huawei. She brings a truly global perspective to the practice, having worked directly with technology clients in the Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific in her executive search and talent management career.

“This is a great time in the market to join ZRG and be part of building the team globally and to expand the Technology Practice,” Roche Tarry said. “The ICT, information and communications technology, clients are radically transforming the business landscape in numerous industries.”

“The key to this transformation is talent and ZRG is in the pole position to support ICT clients with all of their talent needs,” she added. “ZRG has invested in technology to help transform the talent industry providing client flexibility, data driven tools to assist with informed hiring decisions and a global team of industry experts.”

About ZRG

Since 1999, ZRG ’s data-driven approach to executive and professional search has been changing the way clients think about how to find top talent. Today, ZRG is one of the fastest growing firms in the search industry and provides a full suite of executive, middle management, project, and interim search solutions globally through its offices in North America, Europe, South America, and Asia.

