Reflect, a leader in award-winning digital signage, today announced Brian Florko as the new senior vice president of media. He will lead ReflectMedia, the team within Reflect focused on out-of-home (OOH) advertising and sponsorships. Since its inception in 2017, ReflectMedia has grown to become a strategic partner to a number Reflect clients including Grandscape, a Berkshire Hathaway company, and Cedar Fair Entertainment Company, one of the world's largest operators of amusement parks, water parks, and park resort properties.

ReflectMedia is a priority for the company as brands and venues are adapting to changing consumer behaviors. The addition of Florko’s role is aimed toward helping those brands engage larger audiences, for longer periods of time, and in more meaningful ways.

Florko joins the Reflect team with more than twenty years of sales experience, with roughly half of his career focused on selling OOH advertising across experiential sports-based venues. More recently, Florko sold traditional media advertising, including TV and digital placements, for Spectrum Reach and Time Warner Cable. In his new role, he will focus on developing packages for network operators and brands that include product sampling, event sponsorships, brand activations, and advertising across ReflectMedia networks.

“Brian’s experience with digital media, experiential marketing, and out-of-home advertising makes him an ideal fit to fuel the growth of ReflectMedia and deliver maximum value to our clients,” said Lee Summers, CEO of Reflect. “Today, our clients need a strategic partner who can increase revenue from their digital signage and sponsorship programs. Brian’s expertise enables him to identify a brand’s objectives and craft revenue-generating programs that help them achieve those objectives.”

“ReflectMedia is a unique solution in today’s out-of-home marketplace, one that is gaining even more importance as people spend more time outside of the home,” Florko commented on his new role. “I’m excited to join the team and begin helping our team, venues and brands generate the strongest ROI possible.”

About Reflect

Reflect is a leading provider of award-winning place-based digital media programs including enterprise-level digital signage, large-scale LEDs, video walls, interactive applications, wayfinding, and more. Reflect was founded in 2001 in Dallas and has since developed some of the largest place-based digital media networks in North America. Reflect supplies everything brands need, including creative agency services, robust content management and ad trafficking systems, and media sales, all backed by the market-leading ReflectView™ software platform. Visit Reflect at reflectsystems.com, follow us on Twitter at @reflectsystems or find us on Facebook, Instagram or LinkedIn.

