



83% of consumers report snacking at least one night a week, and 20% of consumers report snacking every night

TARRYTOWN, NY, Dec. 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Nightfood, Inc. (OTCQB: NGTF), the award-winning ice cream company addressing America’s $50 billion-dollar nighttime snacking problem, today released findings from a new Harris Poll online survey, conducted on their behalf among over 2,000 U.S. adults, on consumer night snacking and sleep quality.

83% of U.S. consumers report snacking at least one night a week, and 20% of consumers report snacking every night. The most popular nighttime snack choices overall are salty snacks (such as chips, popcorn, and pretzels – 84%), baked goods (such as cookies, cake, donuts – 80%), candy (chocolate, gummies, hard candies – 76%), and ice cream (75%).

“Bringing these percentages into actual numbers projects to hundreds of millions of nighttime snack occasions per week in the United States,” noted Nightfood CEO Sean Folkson. “Twenty percent of U.S. adult consumers report snacking every night, so that alone would project to more than three hundred fifty million (355,434,701)[1] snacking occasions weekly. Add to that all the people who snack some or most nights, and then the sporadic people, and you’re potentially going to double that number. Certainly we have some people under 18 also snacking at night, so we think it’s reasonable that the total likely approaches eight hundred million (800,000,000) nighttime snacks each week or more. Some nights it’s cookies, some night chips, some nights ice cream…. but we’re talking hundreds of millions of snack occasions every week, and we believe easily over a billion dollars a week.”

The poll also revealed that 51% of U.S. consumers who snack at night feel unhealthy night snacking is a major challenge for them, 58% say they wish they felt more in control of their nighttime snacking, 54% of nighttime snackers report often feeling guilty about their nighttime snack choices, and 64% report eating healthier earlier in the day than they do closer to bedtime.

“These results suggest actual emotional and psychological pain that people are experiencing on a long-term, ongoing basis related to their night snacking behaviors,” remarked sleep & nutritional therapist Dr. Lauren Broch, a Nightfood Advisor. “For the first time, we’re getting a peek at the true depth of the problem. It’s about more than carbs and calories, or even sleep quality…it’s also about how people feel about themselves.”

“Scientific research over the last several years has helped us more clearly understand why people snack the way they do at night,” commented Dr. Michael Grandner, Director of the Sleep and Health Research Program at the University of Arizona and a Nightfood Advisor. “It seems we’re biologically hard-wired to default to sweets, salts, and fats as it gets later in the day.”

Only 22% of U.S. consumers who snack at night report sleeping very well. Management intends to use these insights to better understand how to help the millions of consumers who routinely engage in unhealthy snacking before bed.

“Trying to fight against your biological programming will always be a losing battle,” added Folkson. “Every week, consumers are spending over a billion dollars across hundreds of millions of nighttime snack sessions, and yet we’re generally pretty miserable about it. The more we discover about the biology and the psychology that drives unhealthy night snacking, the more excited I am about the positive impact we can have on the lives of consumers all across the country and around the world.”

Folkson views the $50 Billion nighttime snack segment as primed for major disruption, and the next frontier in the evolution of better-for-you snacking. As the category pioneer, and the only company directly attacking the nighttime snack problem, Management believes Nightfood is well positioned to be the category leader in a new, multi-billion dollar sub-category.

Survey Method:



This survey was conducted online within the United States by The Harris Poll on behalf of Nightfood from December 12-16, 2019 among 2,017 U.S. adults ages 18 and older, among whom 1,891 snack at night. This online survey is not based on a probability sample and therefore no estimate of theoretical sampling error can be calculated. For complete survey methodology, including weighting variables and subgroup sample sizes, please contact Nightfood’s Tim Sullivan at media@Nightfood.com

[1] 2018 population estimates from the U.S. Census = .776 x 327,167,434 = 253,881,929 U.S. adults ages 18+ x .20 (those who snack every night) =50,776,386 adults who snack every night x 7 nights a week = 355,434,701

About Nightfood Holdings:

Nightfood Holdings, Inc. (OTC: NGTF), owns Nightfood, Inc. and MJ Munchies, Inc.

After manufacturing their first pint in early 2019, Nightfood ice cream has begun establishing a national footprint. The brand has now secured distribution in four of the top fifty supermarket chains in the United States. This includes over 100 locations of the Meijer supermarket chain throughout the Midwest, with concentration around the metropolitan areas of Chicago, Detroit, Indianapolis, Columbus, and Milwaukee, Lowe's Foods, with 78 stores in the Carolinas, and Harris Teeter, with over 250 locations in North Carolina, South Carolina, Virginia, Georgia, Maryland, Delaware, Florida, and the District of Columbia .

On Feb 8, 2019, it was announced that Nightfood ice cream won the 2019 Product of the Year award in the ice cream category in a Kantar survey of over 40,000 consumers. On June 26, 2019, Nightfood was named Best New Ice Cream in the 2019 World Dairy Innovation Awards.

With the overwhelming majority of at-home ice cream consumption occurring in the hours before bed, Nightfood believes its sleep-friendly nighttime ice cream, formulated by sleep and nutrition experts, is the next evolution in the fast-growing better-for-you ice cream category.

Market research giant Mintel identified nighttime specific food and beverages as one of their most “compelling and category changing” trends for the coming years

MJ Munchies, Inc. was formed in 2018 as a new, wholly owned subsidiary of Nightfood Holdings, Inc. to capitalize on legally compliant opportunities in the CBD and marijuana edibles and related spaces. The Company is seeking licensing opportunities to market such products under the brand name “Half-Baked”, for which they’ve successfully secured trademark rights.

