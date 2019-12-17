Dublin, Dec. 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The African Fast Food Market Report 2019" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The growing popularity of fast food, coupled with the growing trends for convenience and value for money, have opened up opportunities in the African Fast Food market. The African Fast Food market is still in the early stages of development in many African countries excluding South Africa and Egypt that have well established markets.
Over the last two years, the growing target audience has seen an increase in international brands setting up shop on the continent to tap into the growing middle-income segment. Increased international interest through direct investment by players such as Yum! Brands have also played a key role in shaping supply chains and opening up the markets to new entrants.
As incomes rise and all of the usual emerging market dynamics are in play, such as urbanization, more hectic lifestyles, many people in Africa are also gaining access to chained/branded restaurants for the first time. However, while rich pickings are available in the Africa this must be tempered with the knowledge of the trading risks such as the lack of formalized retail infrastructure, power shortages and poor supply and logistics chains.
