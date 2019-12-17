Dublin, Dec. 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Smart and Mobile Supply Chain Solutions Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2019-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The smart & mobile supply chain solutions market report provides analysis for the period 2017-2027, wherein the period from 2019 to 2027 is the forecast period, and 2018 is the base year. The report covers all the major technologies and trends playing a significant role in the expansion of market during the forecast period.

It also highlights the market dynamics, which comprise drivers, restraints, and opportunities, along with the impact analysis of the drivers on the market during the given period. The study provides a complete outlook on the evolution of the global smart & mobile supply chain solutions market throughout the above mentioned forecast period in terms of revenue (US$ Mn).

The market overview section of the report demonstrates market dynamics such as drivers, restraints, and opportunities that influence the current nature and future status of this market apart from challenges of the market. The market overview section also includes technology roadmap, key market indicator, regulations & policies, overview of devices used in smart & mobile supply chain solutions market and adoption analysis of smart & mobile supply chain solutions market, by technology.

Furthermore, it also includes market analysis of mobile devices in supply chain management solutions. Additionally, market attractiveness analysis has been provided for every segment in the report for all regions in order to provide a detailed understanding of the overall scenario in the smart & mobile supply chain solutions market. The report also provides an overview of various strategies adopted by key players present in the market.

Competitive Dynamics

The research study includes profiles of leading companies operating in the global smart & mobile supply chain solutions market. The global smart & mobile supply chain solutions market includes different players such as SAP SE, Oracle Corporation, JDA Software Group, Inc., Manhattan Associates, Inc., Epicor Software Corporation, IBM Corporation, Descartes Systems Group, Inc., Infor Global Solutions, Inc., GT Nexus Inc., and Kewill Systems PLC.



Key Topics Covered



1. Preface

1.1. Market Scope

1.2. Market Segmentation

1.3. Key Research Objectives



2. Assumptions and Research Methodology

2.1. Market Taxonomy - Segment Definitions

2.2. Research Methodology

2.2.1. List of Primary and Secondary Sources

2.3. Key Assumptions for Data Modelling



3. Executive Summary : Global Smart & Mobile Supply Chain Solutions Market



4. Market Overview

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Technology Roadmap

4.3. Key Market Indicator

4.3.1. IT Spending in Logistics Industry, 2017

4.4. Market Factor Analysis

4.4.1. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.4.2. PESTEL Analysis

4.4.3. Ecosystem Analysis

4.5. Market Dynamics (Growth Influencers)

4.5.1. Drivers

4.5.2. Restraints

4.5.3. Opportunities

4.5.4. Impact Analysis of Drivers & Restraints

4.6. Regulations and Policies - by Region

4.7. Adoption Analysis, by Technology

4.7.1. IoT

4.7.2. Artificial Intelligence (AI)

4.7.3. Cloud Computing

4.8. Market Analysis of Mobile Devices in Supply Chain Management Solutions

4.8.1. Sensors

4.8.2. GPS System

4.8.3. RFID

4.9. Global Smart & Mobile Supply Chain Solutions Market Analysis and Forecast, 2013-2027

4.9.1. Market Revenue Analysis (US$ Mn)

4.9.1.1. Historic Growth Trends, 2013-2018

4.9.1.2. Forecast Trends, 2019-2027

4.10. Market Opportunity Analysis

4.10.1. by Region/Country

4.10.2. by Solution

4.10.3. by Enterprise Size

4.10.4. by Industry

4.11. Competitive Scenario and Trends

4.11.1. Smart & Mobile Supply Chain Solutions Market Concentration Rate

4.11.1.1. List of New Entrants

4.11.2. Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansions

4.12. Market Outlook



5. Global Smart & Mobile Supply Chain Solutions Market Analysis and Forecast, by Solution

5.1. Overview and Definitions

5.2. Global Smart & Mobile Supply Chain Solutions Market Size (US$ Mn) Forecast, by Solution, 2017-2027

5.2.1. Transportation Management Systems (TMS)

5.2.2. Warehouse Management Systems (WMS)

5.2.3. Sourcing and Procurement

5.2.4. Supply Chain Planning (SCP)

5.2.5. Manufacturing Execution Systems (MES)



6. Global Smart & Mobile Supply Chain Solutions Market Analysis and Forecast, by Enterprise Size

6.1. Overview

6.2. Global Smart & Mobile Supply Chain Solutions Market Size (US$ Mn) Forecast, by Enterprise Size, 2017-2027

6.2.1. Small & Medium Enterprises

6.2.2. Large Enterprises



7. Global Smart & Mobile Supply Chain Solutions Market Analysis and Forecast, by Industry

7.1. Overview

7.2. Global Smart & Mobile Supply Chain Solutions Market Size (US$ Mn) Forecast, by Industry, 2017-2027

7.2.1. Third Party Logistics (3PL)

7.2.2. Commercial

7.2.2.1. Retail & Consumer Goods

7.2.2.2. IT & Telecom

7.2.2.3. Manufacturing

7.2.2.4. BFSI

7.2.2.5. Government

7.2.2.6. Energy & Utilities

7.2.2.7. Healthcare

7.2.2.8. Transportation & Logistics

7.2.2.9. Others (Food & Beverage, Aerospace & Defense)



8. Global Smart & Mobile Supply Chain Solutions Market Analysis and Forecast, by Region

8.1. Key Regional Analysis

8.2. Global Smart & Mobile Supply Chain Solutions Market Size (US$ Mn) Forecast, by Region, 2017-2027

8.2.1. North America

8.2.2. Europe

8.2.3. Asia-Pacific

8.2.4. Middle East & Africa

8.2.5. South America



9. North America Smart & Mobile Supply Chain Solutions Market Analysis and Forecast



10. U.S. Smart & Mobile Supply Chain Solutions Market Analysis and Forecast



11. Canada Smart & Mobile Supply Chain Solutions Market Analysis and Forecast



12. Europe Smart & Mobile Supply Chain Solutions Market Analysis and Forecast



13. Germany Smart & Mobile Supply Chain Solutions Market Analysis and Forecast



14. U.K. Smart & Mobile Supply Chain Solutions Market Analysis and Forecast



15. France Smart & Mobile Supply Chain Solutions Market Analysis and Forecast



16. Asia Pacific Smart & Mobile Supply Chain Solutions Market Analysis and Forecast



17. China Smart & Mobile Supply Chain Solutions Market Analysis and Forecast



18. Japan Smart & Mobile Supply Chain Solutions Market Analysis and Forecast



19. India Smart & Mobile Supply Chain Solutions Market Analysis and Forecast



20. Middle East & Africa (MEA) Smart & Mobile Supply Chain Solutions Market Analysis and Forecast



21. GCC Smart & Mobile Supply Chain Solutions Market Analysis and Forecast



22. South Africa Smart & Mobile Supply Chain Solutions Market Analysis and Forecast



23. South America Smart & Mobile Supply Chain Solutions Market Analysis and Forecast



24. Brazil Smart & Mobile Supply Chain Solutions Market Analysis and Forecast



25. Competition Landscape

25.1. Market Player - Competition Matrix

25.2. Market Revenue Share Analysis (%), by Company (2017)

25.3. Product Mapping, by Major Vendors



26. Company Profiles

26.1. SAP SE

26.1.1. Company Description

26.1.2. Key Competitors

26.1.3. Financials

26.1.4. Sales Area/Geographical Presence

26.1.5. Strategic Overview

26.2. Oracle Corporation

26.3. JDA Software Group Inc.

26.4. Manhattan Associates Inc.

26.5. Epicor Software Corporation

26.6. IBM Corporation

26.7. Descartes Systems Group Inc.

26.8. Infor Global Solutions Inc.

26.9. GT Nexus Inc.

26.10. Kewill Systems PLC



27. Key Takeaways



