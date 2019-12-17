Dublin, Dec. 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "China Vaccine Market & Doses Forecast By Sector (Private, Public), Disease Type, Products, Company" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report provides a complete analysis of China Vaccine Market. China's Vaccine Market has great potential due to its vast population; so, its market size is projected to cross over US$ 9 Billion by 2025.



Vaccines are developed to address the public health needs. In China, vaccines are available through the government programmed called Expanded Program on Immunization at free for all children up to 14 years of age. However private sector vaccines such as Rabies Vaccine, Influenza Vaccine and Haemophilus Influenza Type B vaccine are also available in China but are usually paid for out-of-pocket as these are neither include in government EPI program nor government health insurance schemes.



China's vaccine market is divided into public and private vaccine market. Public market is classified by Category 1 whereas and Private vaccines included in Category 2. Vaccines in the public market are regulated by PRC government and generally given free of cost by provincial CDC whereas private vaccine market is dominating by private vaccine companies. As a result, private vaccines prices are higher. China vaccine market has faced several scandals in past couple of years which certainly hinder the vaccine market growth.



Sectors - Vaccine Market & Doses in China

Public

Private

Disease Type Market - Meningococcal Meningitis, Pneumococcal and DTP Vaccine Market has significant Market Share in China Vaccine Market



On the basis of disease type, Meningococcal meningitis, Pneumococcal and DTP Vaccine market is expected to control major portion of China vaccine market. Vaccine market in China is segmented into Meningococcal meningitis, Pneumococcal, DTP, Ebola, Rabies & Others.



Products - PCV13 Drives Vaccine Market in China



In terms of products, PCV13 hold the maximum share of the China vaccine market. It is predicted that PCV13 will maintain their leading place during the forecasting period as well. Products included in this report are as follows:

MCV4

MPSV4

MCV2-Hib

MCV2

MPSV2 and Men A

PCV13

PPV23

Public and Private Vaccine Market & Doses



This report provides the detailed analysis of public and private vaccine market in China. Report also provides private and public vaccine doses in China.



Company Analysis



All the companies covered in the report has been covered from the following points:

Overview

Recent Development

Vaccine Pipeline

Revenue Analysis

Key companies covered:

Sinopharm Group (China National Biotec Group Company Limited)

Sinovac Biotech, Beijing Tiantan Biological Products Corp. Ltd.

Chongqing Zhifei Biological Products Co. Ltd.

Hualan Biological Engineering Inc.

Liaoning Chengda Co. Ltd.

Walvax Biotechnology Co Ltd.

Key Topics Covered



1. Introduction



2. Research & Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Dynamics

4.1 Growth Drivers

4.1.1 High Quality Vaccines

4.1.2 Growing Number of Aging Population

4.1.3 Increasing Awareness

4.1.4 Increasing Government Expenditure

4.1.5 Affordability of Vaccines

4.2 Challenges

4.2.1 Research and Development Capabilities

4.2.2 Stringent Quality Management System

4.2.3 Long Development Time Frame

4.2.4 Intensive Capital Requirement

4.3 Opportunities

4.3.1 Implementation of Two Child Policy

4.3.2 Improving Vaccine Provision and Access



5. China Vaccine Market

5.1 Public

5.2 Private



6. China Vaccine Doses

6.1 Public

6.2 Private



7. Market Share - China Vaccine Analysis

7.1 By Sectors

7.2 By Vaccine Doses Share

7.3 By Products Type

7.4 By Disease Type



8. Meningococcal Meningitis Vaccine

8.1 Market

8.1.1 Total China

8.1.2 Public

8.1.3 Private

8.2 Vaccine Doses

8.2.1 Total China

8.2.2 Public

8.2.3 Private

8.3 Vaccine Pipeline



9. Pneumococcal Vaccines

9.1 Market

9.2 Doses

9.3 Vaccine Pipeline



10. DTP Vaccine

10.1 Market - DTP Vaccine

10.1.1 DTaP Vaccine

10.1.2 DTcP and Combination Vaccine

10.2 Doses - DTP Vaccine

10.2.1 Public

10.2.2 Private

10.3 Vaccine Pipeline



11. Rabies Vaccine Market



12. Ebola Vaccine

12.1 Market

12.2 Vaccine Pipeline



13. Products Type - China Vaccine Market

13.1 MCV4

13.2 MPSV4

13.3 MCV2-Hib

13.4 MCV2

13.5 MPSV2 and Men A

13.6 PCV13

13.7 PPV23



14. Vaccine Regulatory Authority of China



15. Required & Recommended Vaccinations for China Travel



16. Mergers & Acquisitions



17. Company Analysis

17.1 Sinopharm Group (China National Biotec Group Company Limited)

17.1.1 Overview

17.1.2 Recent Development

17.1.3 Vaccine Pipeline

17.1.4 Revenue Analysis

17.2 Sinovac Biotech, Beijing Tiantan Biological Products Corp. Ltd.

17.3 Chongqing Zhifei Biological Products Co. Ltd.

17.4 Hualan Biological Engineering Inc.

17.5 Liaoning Chengda Co. Ltd.

17.6 Walvax Biotechnology Co. Ltd.



