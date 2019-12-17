Atlanta, Georgia, Dec. 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On Friday, Dec. 6, Camp Southern Ground, the non-profit passion project of multiplatinum GRAMMY Award-winning artist Zac Brown, held its 4th annual An Evening to Remember benefit to support the continued growth of the campus and programming. This intimate gathering of approximately 200 raised over $2 million, making it the most successful in the four-year history of the event. The evening's proceeds will directly help Camp Southern Ground serve more kids and veterans.

Located about 30 miles south of Atlanta, Camp Southern Ground is a camp with one mission and two causes. For eight weeks over the summer, camp serves children ages 7-17, from all socioeconomic backgrounds, races and religions, with activities that challenge, educate and inspire campers. An inclusive, residential camp, Camp Southern Ground brings together typically developing children, children with Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD), learning and attention issues, social or emotional challenges and those with family members serving in the military.

During the rest of the year, Camp Southern Ground is dedicated to supporting veterans. Warrior Week, their signature program, helps veterans find their new mission in life after military service. Warrior PATHH (Progressive Alternative Training for Healing Heroes), is the nation's first non-clinical program aimed to cultivate and facilitate post traumatic growth among combat veterans struggling with PTSD, depression, anxiety and/or combat stress. Both programs are provided at no cost to veterans.

One of many highlights of the evening took place when U.S. Army veteran and Warrior Week alum Tim Seckel took the stage with Jake Dukes, VP of Strategic Initiatives. Seckel was met with a standing ovation as he shared the incredible impact his participation in Warrior Week has had on his life.

Brown appeared on stage with Camp Director Scott Hicok and summer camp alum Ben R. and his mother, who also brought guests to their feet as they shared their camp experience. Hicok gifted Ben the first full scholarship of 2020 and Brown thanked the crowd for their years of support.

"This event is always special because we get to share the success of Camp Southern Ground with our Atlanta community. This isn't my camp, this is everyone's camp and each year the guests that join us, whether they've supported from the start or this is their first evening with us, leave at the end of the night knowing they're helping to create a lasting legacy," said Brown.

Proof of the Pudding Executive Chef Vagn Nielsen collaborated with Camp Southern Ground Executive Chef Collins Woods on the evening's four-course meal. Richard Lui, American journalist and news anchor for MSNBC and NBC News, served as emcee. Guests helped create Zac Brown Band's set list for the evening which included hits like Chicken Fried and Free.

MORE ABOUT CAMP SOUTHERN GROUND

The mission of Camp Southern Ground is to provide extraordinary experiences for individuals to recognize and magnify the unique gifts within themselves and others to profoundly impact the world. Camp Southern Ground is the passion project of multi-platinum, GRAMMY award-winning artist Zac Brown.

Based on his own experience growing up as a camper and then counselor, Zac believes summer camp has the power to transform a child's life. Zac also has a strong devotion to country, and believes it is our obligation to honor and care for the veterans who have protected our freedom and keep this country safe.

Registration for 2020 summer camp is open and upcoming Warrior Week and Warrior PATHH programs have openings as well. Visit CampSouthernGround.org to learn more and apply!

Attachments

Kristin Dabson Camp Southern Ground kristin@campsouthernground.org