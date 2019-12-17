Dublin, Dec. 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The African Commercial Vehicles Market Report 2019" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report analyses and presents an overview of the African Commercial Vehicles Market.



The African commercial vehicles (CV) market is largely driven by increasing infrastructural developments and rising urbanisation. South Africa is the largest contributor to the CV market in Africa, with over 50% share. However, until 2025, Ghana, Angola, Nigeria, and Kenya, are expected to be the fastest-growing markets and the only ones to increase their share in the overall African CV market. Zimbabwe has the potential to be amongst the fastest growing depending on new government reforms and if the business environment improves. However, the country will be coming from a relatively low sales base.



Discover the latest market trends and uncover sources of future market growth for the African Commercial Vehicles Market, find hidden opportunities in the most current research data available, understand competitive threats with this detailed market analysis, and plan your corporate strategy with expert qualitative analysis and growth projections.



Key Topics Covered



Executive Summary

Benefits of the Report

Intended Audience

Report Contributors

Methodology

African Commercial Vehicle Market SWOT

Global Commercial Vehicle Market Outlook

Regional Overview

African Commercial Vehicle Market Outlook

Governments Coming Around

Drivers & Restraints of the African Commercial Vehicle Market

Drivers

Investment into Infrastructure

Resource Exploration & Mining

Rising Local Production & Assembly

Restraints

Used Vehicles

High Taxes on New Vehicles

Local Currency Weakness

Africa Commercial Vehicles Market Data & Forecasts

South Africa Commercial Vehicle Market

Egypt Commercial Vehicle Market

Algeria Commercial Vehicle Market

Morocco Commercial Vehicle Market

Tunisia Commercial Vehicle Market

Kenya Commercial Vehicle Market

Botswana Commercial Vehicle Market

Nigeria Commercial Vehicle Market

Angola Commercial Vehicle Market

Ethiopian Commercial Vehicle Market

Cameroon Commercial Vehicle Market

Mauritius Commercial Vehicle Market

Ghana Commercial Vehicle Market

Zimbabwe Commercial Vehicle Market

Rest of Africa Commercial Vehicle Market

Industry News and Developments

Hyundai Opens Assembly Plant in Ethiopia

Kenya Reduces Imported Cars Age Limit

CMC Motors to Distribute Renault Trucks

EAC in Joint Vehicle Assembly Initiative

Volvo Sets Up Truck Assembly Plant in Mombasa

Industry Trends & Market Opportunities

Challenging South Africa's Dominance

Asian Automotive companies Move In

New Cars Sales Remain Low

Used Cars Challenge

Banding Together

Trade Imbalances

Affordability Still a Key Issue

Long-term Strategy Required

Company Profiles

FAW South Africa

Foton Kenya

General Motors East Africa (GMEA)

MAN Truck & Bus (South Africa)

Shaanxi Automobile Group Co. Ltd.

SNVI

Renault

Conclusions



