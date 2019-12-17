Dublin, Dec. 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The African Commercial Vehicles Market Report 2019" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report analyses and presents an overview of the African Commercial Vehicles Market.
The African commercial vehicles (CV) market is largely driven by increasing infrastructural developments and rising urbanisation. South Africa is the largest contributor to the CV market in Africa, with over 50% share. However, until 2025, Ghana, Angola, Nigeria, and Kenya, are expected to be the fastest-growing markets and the only ones to increase their share in the overall African CV market. Zimbabwe has the potential to be amongst the fastest growing depending on new government reforms and if the business environment improves. However, the country will be coming from a relatively low sales base.
Discover the latest market trends and uncover sources of future market growth for the African Commercial Vehicles Market, find hidden opportunities in the most current research data available, understand competitive threats with this detailed market analysis, and plan your corporate strategy with expert qualitative analysis and growth projections.
Key Topics Covered
Executive Summary
Drivers & Restraints of the African Commercial Vehicle Market
Africa Commercial Vehicles Market Data & Forecasts
Industry News and Developments
Industry Trends & Market Opportunities
Company Profiles
Conclusions
