How do payers view the trends in the sluggish US biosimilar market and what initiatives do they want from pharma? Originator companies are fiercely defending their brands which has slowed new product introductions and limited clinicians' ability to build prescribing confidence with biosimilar products. While payers remain upbeat about biosimilars they are looking to pharma to deliver the evidence of safety and utility to educate and support a cautious clinical community.
What strategies are payers using to drive biosimilar usage? Will the FDA's guidelines on interchangeability accelerate the market? Why is competition essential in the biosimilar space? This detailed report, based on in-depth interviews with experienced US payers, reveals their insights on current trends, future developments and the practical steps pharma can take now.
Payers tackle key questions such as:
Includes supportive case studies:
What to expect:
Why buy now?
This report reveals the real world insights of knowledgeable experts to analyse in detail key commercial and market trends that pharma management need to understand if they are to effectively respond to critical developments. This highly-focused report:
