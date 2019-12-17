Dublin, Dec. 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "LiDAR Market by Type (Mechanical, Solid-state), Installation Type, Service (Aerial Surveying, GIS services), Application (Corridor Mapping, Environment, Engineering, ADAS & Driverless Cars), Component, Range, and Geography - Global Forecast to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The LiDAR market is projected to grow from USD 844 million in 2019 to USD 2,273 million by 2024, recording a CAGR of 18.5% between 2019 and 2024.



The report defines, describes, and forecasts the LiDAR market based on component, type, installation type, range, service, technology, application, and region. It provides detailed information regarding factors such as drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges influencing the growth of the LiDAR market. It also analyzes product launches, acquisitions, expansions, and partnerships carried out by the key players to grow in the market.



Rising adoption of LiDAR systems in UAVs, engineering, and construction applications; use of LiDAR in geographical information systems (GIS) applications; and the emergence of 4D LiDAR are among the factors driving the growth of the LiDAR market. However, safety threats related to UAVs and autonomous cars restrain the growth of the market.



Increasing investments in LiDAR startups by automotive giants, opportunities for SWIR-based design in the long term, technological shifts with the adoption of solid-state, MEMS, flash LiDAR, and other LiDAR technologies and development of better geospatial solutions using sensor fusion are expected to provide growth opportunities to the LiDAR market players during the forecast period.



Moreover, the high cost of LiDAR services and limited availability of geospatial data pose challenges to the LiDAR market.



In this report, the LiDAR market is segmented by component, type, installation type, range, service, application, and region.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities in LiDAR Market

4.2 Market, By Application and Country

4.3 Country-Wise Market Growth Rate



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Rising Adoption of LiDAR Systems in Uavs

5.2.1.2 Increasing Adoption of LiDAR in Engineering and Construction Applications

5.2.1.3 Use of LiDAR in Geographical Information Systems (GIS) Applications

5.2.1.4 Emergence of 4D LiDAR

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Safety Threats Related to Uavs and Autonomous Cars

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Increasing Investments in LiDAR Startups By Automotive Giants

5.2.3.2 Opportunities for Swir-Based Design in the Long Term

5.2.3.3 Technological Shifts With the Adoption of Solid-State, Mems, Flash LiDAR, and Other LiDAR Technologies

5.2.3.4 Development of Better Geospatial Solutions Using Sensor Fusion

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 High Cost of LiDAR Services and Limited Availability of Geospatial Data



6 LiDAR Market, By Technology

6.1 Introduction

6.2 2D LiDAR

6.2.1 2D LiDAR is Suitable for Detection and Ranging Tasks

6.3 3D LiDAR

6.3.1 3D LiDAR Can be Used Widely for Real-Time 3D Data Acquisition

6.4 4D LiDAR

6.4.1 4D LiDAR Expected to be Widely Adopted in Automobile Applications



7 LiDAR Market, By Component

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Laser Scanners

7.2.1 Laser Scanners are Used to Scan Environment and Detect LiDAR Data

7.3 Navigation and Positioning Systems

7.3.1 GPS and IMU Help Convert Sensor Data Into Static Points

7.4 GPS

7.4.1 Using LiDAR in Conjunction With GPS Helps Increase the Accuracy of Measurement Devices

7.5 IMU

7.5.1 Use of IMU Helps Get the Pitch, Roll, and Yaw Measurements

7.6 Others

7.6.1 Camera

7.6.2 High-Precision Clock

7.6.3 Other Accessories



8 LiDAR Market, By Type

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Mechanical

8.2.1 Large Size of Mechanical LiDAR Attributed to the use in Mapping and Engineering Applications

8.3 Solid-State

8.3.1 Solid-State LiDAR Expected to Gain Traction Due to Compact Size, Low Cost, and Significant Adoption in Automotive Applications



9 LiDAR Market, By Installation Type

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Ground-Based LiDAR

9.2.1 Mobile LiDAR

9.2.1.1 Mobile LiDAR has Gained Traction in the Market Due to the Adoption in Automotive and Transportation Application

9.2.2 Static LiDAR

9.2.2.1 Static LiDAR has Gained Importance Due to Adoption in a Variety of Indoor Applications

9.3 Airborne LiDAR

9.3.1 Topographic

9.3.1.1 Ability of Topographic LiDAR to Perform Well in Environmental Applications Drives Their Market

9.3.2 Bathymetric LiDAR

9.3.2.1 Bathymetric LiDAR is Used in Mapping of Water Bodies



10 LiDAR Market, By Range

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Short

10.2.1 Wide Adoption in Automotive and Robotics Applications to Provide Opportunities for Short-Range LiDAR

10.3 Medium

10.3.1 Medium-Range LiDAR Expected to Witness Significant Growth Due to the use in Engineering and Environment Applications

10.4 Long

10.4.1 Increasing use of Long-Range LiDAR in Surveying and Mapping Applications to Drive This Segment



11 LiDAR Market, By Service

11.1 Introduction

11.2 LiDAR Data Processing

11.2.1 Data Acquisition

11.2.2 Point Cloud Classification

11.2.3 3D Visualization

11.3 Aerial Surveying

11.3.1 Aerial Surveying is Widely Used to Collect Geomatics Information

11.4 Asset Management

11.4.1 Asset Management is Widely Used in Utility Industry

11.5 Gis Services

11.5.1 Gis Services Segment to Grow at Highest Rate

11.6 Ground-Based Surveying

11.6.1 Ground-Based Monitoring Can Provide Accurate Data at a Faster Pace

11.7 Other Services



12 LiDAR Market, By Application

12.1 Introduction

12.2 Corridor Mapping

12.2.1 Roadways

12.2.1.1 LiDAR is Used to Determine the Length of Roads and Structure of Terrains

12.2.2 Railways

12.2.2.1 LiDAR is a Cost-Effective Solution to Map Complete Railway Networks

12.2.3 Others

12.2.3.1 LiDAR is Used in Mapping of Utilities

12.3 Engineering

12.3.1 LiDAR is Used for Designing Complex Engineering Projects

12.4 Environment

12.4.1 Forest Management

12.4.1.1 Forest Surveys Done Using LiDAR are More Cost-Effective Quick

12.4.2 Coastline Management

12.4.2.1 Combining Topographical and Bathymetric LiDAR Can Provide More Accurate Mapping of Coastline

12.4.3 Pollution Modeling

12.4.3.1 LiDAR Can Scan Environment According to Specific Parameters and Provide Pollution Data

12.4.4 Agriculture

12.4.4.1 LiDAR is Used to Identify Crop Viability and Categorize and Map Crops

12.4.5 Wind Farm

12.4.5.1 LiDAR Can be Used in Wind Farms to Detect the Direction of Wind

12.4.6 Precision Forestry

12.4.6.1 LiDAR Can be Used in Precision Forestry to Make Data-Driven Decisions

12.5 Adas & Driverless Cars

12.5.1 LiDAR Can Provide High Accuracy in Object Detection and Recognition for Adas & Driverless Cars

12.6 Exploration

12.6.1 Oil & Gas

12.6.1.1 LiDAR Can Provide Accurate Information About Environmental Parameters for Oil & Gas Industry

12.6.2 Mining

12.6.2.1 LiDAR is Used in Mining to Provide the Exact Location of the Area or Surface to be Mined

12.7 Urban Planning

12.7.1 LiDAR Helps Obtain Digital Models of Cities and Digital Surface Models of Earth Surfaces

12.8 Cartography

12.8.1 LiDAR has Been Adopted for Cartography Owing to the use of Navigation and Position Systems

12.9 Meteorology

12.9.1 LiDAR Can Provide Accurate Data of Atmospheric Structures

12.10 Other Applications

12.10.1 Police LiDAR

12.10.2 Gaming

12.10.3 Robotics



13 LiDAR Market, By Region



Company Profiles



Key Players



Teledyne Technologies

Hexagon

Trimble

FARO

RIEGL

SICK AG

Quantum Spatial

Beijing Beiketian Technology Co., Ltd. (Surestar)

Velodyne LiDAR

YellowScan

Other Key Players



Geokno

Phoenix LiDAR

Leddartech

Quanergy Systems

Innoviz Technologies

Leosphere

Waymo LLC

Valeo S.A.

Neptec Technologies

Ouster

ZX LiDARs

